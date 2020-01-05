31.8 F
Greg Gutfeld pokes fun at Democrats Biden, Bloomberg for their latest campaign foibles

By WWNR
Greg Gutfeld was up to his old shenanigans Saturday night during 2020’s first edition of “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” mocking Democratic presidential candidates for their latest campaign foibles.

In particular, Gutfeld took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden, who kept referring to a young boy as “honey” last week during a campaign event in New Hampshire.

“Joe Biden raised $22 million — not as much as Trump or Bernie [Sanders] — but he’s still leading the polls, even though he’s still saying weird stuff,” Gutfeld said before playing a montage of Biden continuously calling the boy “honey.”

“There’s a thing, honey, … I shouldn’t start to call you honey,” Biden said confusingly. “I was talking to my grandson. That’s how I talk to him. I apologize.”

‘HAIR-ON-FIRE’ PUNDITS’ REACTION TO SOLEIMANI KILLING ILLUSTRATES PARTISAN TRUMP COVERAGE, EXPERTS SAY

Gutfeld then asked a faux Biden portrayed by Tom Shillue to address his comments.

“You know, we used to sell bags full of nickels for cash in the backyard. If you’ve been there like I have, you’d  know that, you know it,” Shillue’s Biden rambled.

Gutfeld saved his harshest criticism for Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who last week pitched his “open office plan” and vowed to sit with his staff in the historic White House East Room surrounded by cubicles if elected commander-in-chief.

“Boy, is it stupid,” Gutfeld said of the plan. “I mean, do you really want to see your president working in a cubicle around other cubicles? You’re the president of the United States, not a blogger for TMZ.”



