Greg Hardy has UFC win overturned after use of unapproved inhaler

Greg Hardy thought he had picked up his sixth UFC win in a fight against Ben Sosoli on Saturday in Boston, but the victory was later overturned.

The former NFL defensive end-turned-heavyweight brawler’s win was converted into a draw because Hardy failed to disclose the use of an inhaler before the fight, according to the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission (MSAC).

“The inhaler was not pre-approved by the commission for use during the fight in accordance with the commission’s regulations,” the MSAC told MMA Fighting. “Therefore, the commission overturned the win and declared the bout no contest.”

The MSAC follows the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list, and while the inhaler isn’t banned by the commission, the list allows the type of inhaler Hardy used as long as it is below a certain dose and used within a specific timeframe, according to MMA Fighting. However, the MSAC outlaws extra items into the cage without proper approval – which is also where Hardy got dinged.

Abe Kawa, Hardy’s manager, did not comment on whether the inhaler was approved.

UFC President Dana White criticized Hardy’s coach Din Thomas for bringing the item, despite telling Yahoo Sports that the inhaler was approved by the MSAC.

Hardy issued a statement through UFC on the issue.

“I was in the ring, me and my coach asked the commission if it would be OK to use my inhaler and they said ‘yes,’ so I took it,” Hardy said. “I’m still [a] new guy in this sport, I did what I do in every situation — I asked permission, I got permission and I did what I was told.”

Hardy moves to 5-1-1 in the UFC. His only loss came to Allen Crowder via disqualification at UFC Fight Night 143.



