Gregg Jarrett: Declassification of Russia probe documents could prove Hillary Clinton committed felony

By WWNR
President Trump’s announcement on Twitter Tuesday that he had fully authorized the declassification of all documents related to the Russia investigation is bad news for Hillary Clinton, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett told “Hannity” Tuesday.

“It demonstrates just how immoral, unscrupulous, devious and corrupt Hillary Clinton was,” Jarrett said.

Earlier Tuesday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified documents revealing that then-CIA Director John Brennan briefed President Obama in 2016 on Hillary Clinton’s “plan” to stir up a scandal tying then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia and distracting from the controversy over her private email server.

Jarrett said Clinton may have committed a felony in disseminating false information, depending on “how it [the information] was leaked and to whom.”

DNI DECLASSIFIES BRENNAN NOTES, CIA MEMO ON HILLARY CLINTON ‘STIRRING UP’ SCANDAL BETWEEN TRUMP, RUSSIA

“I hope that the president’s declassification and removal of the redactions shed light on that because this does appear to be a criminal conspiracy,” he said.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski asked when former top national security officials in the Obama administration would be held accountable.

“When do [former FBI Director James] Comey and [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper and Brennan, the guys that perpetuated the greatest crime in American history, get held accountable?” he said. “There’s been two tiers of justice in this country: one if you’re a Donald Trump supporter and you get the book thrown at you, and one if you’re a Hillary Clinton supporter and you get away with it.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.



