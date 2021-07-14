Ground Is Broken For The Future Location Of Trinity Motors.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber Of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the future location of Trinity Motors. The new dealership will be located at the entrance to the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Eisenhower Drive. In the past, several parties have tried to purchase the property, without success. E.T. Smith, owner of Trinity Motors, worked three years to get approval from city, county and state agencies. He says with the Convention Center and the youth baseball fields located nearby, the site will attract a lot of trade and small conventions. Smith says it’s important to maintain local ownership and give back to the community.

Trinity Motors is currently located at 501 South Eisenhower Drive, just down the road from the Convention Center. The new dealership will feature 19 service bays, a car show room, an automatic car wash, a rental car agency and more. The new and bigger location will focus on late model high end pre-owned vehicles and will eventually generate between 95 and 115 new jobs.

Construction on the new Trinity Motors location is expected to be completed sometime next year.