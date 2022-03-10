Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For New Beckley Salvation Army Center.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – A new location for Beckley’s Salvation Army is one step closer to being a reality.

On Wednesday, ground was broken for the new Salvation Army Corps and Community Center on Robert C. Byrd Drive, on the site of the old John Eye Building. The new, single story facility will be five times the size of the Salvation Army’s current location on South Fayette Street. It will serve seniors and youth from seven counties with a commercial kitchen and food pantry, a gymnasium, fellowship hall and chapel.

The site was purchased in 2014 and the old building demolished to make way for the new facility. “The community is behind the Salvation Army” says Major Ronald Mott. “We’ve been here since 1925, and the community has supported the Salvation Army all during this time. And we say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Funding for the project comes from several sources including $6 million from the state through the CARES Act, $15,000 from the Raleigh County Commission, $75,000 from the city of Beckley, $200,000 from The Carter Family Foundation, $10,000 from the Vecellio Family Foundation, $1,500 from the Vic Carroll Memorial Fund and $2 million from an anonymous donor. Salvation Army Potomac Division Commander Allan Hofer calls the quick raising of the funds the Beckley Miracle.

“I heard the voices around the table saying ‘there is no way this can happen in Beckley. There is no money in Beckley. If they raise one hundred thousand it will be a miracle.’ Well, two weeks later I got a phone call. Two hundred thousand dollars showed up. The miracle was already happening.”

Joining Mott and Hofer at Wednesday’s ceremony were Jay Quesenbery, chair of the advisory board for the Salvation Army of Beckley, Mayor Rob Rappold, Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver, Senator Rollan Roberts, and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his popular bulldog, Babydog.

The new Salvation Army Corps and Community Center is expected to be finished by May of 2023.