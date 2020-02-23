42 F
Beckley
Sunday, February 23, 2020 12:28pm

Gutfeld on Hillary's catastrophic speech in India

By WWNR
News

Hillary Clinton claims she won places that are ‘dynamic’ and that Trump’s campaign ‘was looking backwards.’

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 15 years and according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll, is the most trusted television news source in the country. Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in more than 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Subscribe to Fox News! https://www.youtube.com/user/FoxNewsChannel
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/

source

Recent Articles

Trump accuses Schiff of leaking intelligence about Russia to hurt Sanders

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Representative Adam Schiff of leaking classified information on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S....
Read more

Joe Concha on media’s reaction to Sanders’ Nevada win: ‘This is a hilarious scenario we have shaping up’

News WWNR -
0
The Hill's Joe Concha reacted on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday to Bernie Sanders’ Nevada caucuses victory saying, “This is a hilarious scenario we have shaping up.”Sanders'...
Read more

Mid-Quarter Status Check: Why Are The Markets Turning A Blind Eye?

Money WWNR -
0
Not even 2 months into the new year and how many fresh highs? The recent low volatility environment can give the impression that...
Read more

Gutfeld on Hillary's catastrophic speech in India

News WWNR -
0
Hillary Clinton claims she won places that are 'dynamic' and that Trump's campaign 'was looking backwards.' FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news...
Read more

Netanyahu blasts rival Benny Gantz, cites two advisers who likened Trump to Hitler

News WWNR -
0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down with Mark Levin for an interview airing on "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday, days before Israelis...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump accuses Schiff of leaking intelligence about Russia to hurt Sanders

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Representative Adam Schiff of leaking classified information on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S....
Read more
News

Joe Concha on media’s reaction to Sanders’ Nevada win: ‘This is a hilarious scenario we have shaping up’

WWNR -
0
The Hill's Joe Concha reacted on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday to Bernie Sanders’ Nevada caucuses victory saying, “This is a hilarious scenario we have shaping up.”Sanders'...
Read more
Money

Mid-Quarter Status Check: Why Are The Markets Turning A Blind Eye?

WWNR -
0
Not even 2 months into the new year and how many fresh highs? The recent low volatility environment can give the impression that...
Read more
News

Netanyahu blasts rival Benny Gantz, cites two advisers who likened Trump to Hitler

WWNR -
0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down with Mark Levin for an interview airing on "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday, days before Israelis...
Read more
News

Paul Batura: Ronald Reagan warned us about Bernie Sanders – over 40 years ago

WWNR -
0
Remembering Ronald Reagan's life and legacyJohn Heubusch, executive director for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, hosts Bill Hemmer and 'America's Newsroom'...
Read more
News

Broad-based support powers Sanders to big win in Nevada Democratic vote

WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Broad-based support across age, racial and ideological groups propelled Bernie Sanders to a dominant victory in Nevada’s Democratic caucuses,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap