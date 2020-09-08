71.8 F
Beckley
Monday, September 7, 2020 8:35pm

Gutfeld on Trump getting rid of critical race theory

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Trump White House just killed “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) training in federal agencies – that’s the stuff that claims all white people are racists in this inherently racist country.

So once again, the big orange meanie does something no one had the guts to do before: eradicate a punitive ideology, that ruins businesses and lives — and it’s one that you pay for!

It’s a disease borne from the hateful halls of leftwing academia — Critical Race Theory (CRT) undermines the positive core beliefs of America by redefining the nation as an engine of oppression.

TRUMP ENDS ‘CRITICAL RACE THEORY’ TRAINING FOR FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, CALLS IT A ‘SICKNESS’

This leads to discord in schools, families, and now work.

The top attribute of a great employee: positive attitude. CRT replaces that with grievance and envy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

And what you’re seeing on America’s city streets are its results. Starting on campus, then leaking into unconscious bias training at work — culminating in infantile rioters who use this ideology to justify violence.

Do you wonder why these clones accost people at restaurants? They’ve been brainwashed to think you’re “unconsciously racist” and they’re going to wake you up.

“Unconsciously racist” means even when you say you aren’t racist, the response is, “Well, you just aren’t conscious of it.”

That’s a cult.

But those who demand such indoctrination operate on their own unconscious racism: they assume all white people are one way — possessing white privilege. That’s conscious racism. And Trump is right to expel this toxin from the workplace.

CLICK HERE TO GET TO THE FOX NEWS APP

Let’s hope this bravery spreads.

The survival of our country depends on it.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on September 7, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD



Source link

Recent Articles

Gutfeld on Trump getting rid of critical race theory

News WWNR -
0
The Trump White House just killed “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) training in federal agencies – that’s the stuff that claims all white people are...
Read more

Biden could still lose to Trump when it comes to the suburbs: report

News WWNR -
0
Some recent polling suggests that President Trump may have a slight edge over Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the suburbs where his...
Read more

‘Princess Bride’ cast to reunite for virtual script reading for Democratic Party of Wisconsin

News WWNR -
0
The cast of the cult classic "The Princess Bride" is hosting a special reunion for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.The party's website made the...
Read more

Jason Peters agrees to move back to left tackle for Eagles

News WWNR -
0
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles' left tackle riddle was solved six days before the regular-season opener, as Jason Peters has agreed to move...
Read more

National security surveillance court finds FBI regularly does not follow rules

News WWNR -
0
The top United States federal court that oversees national security surveillance has found that the FBI regularly does not follow rules meant to protect...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Biden could still lose to Trump when it comes to the suburbs: report

WWNR -
0
Some recent polling suggests that President Trump may have a slight edge over Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the suburbs where his...
Read more
News

‘Princess Bride’ cast to reunite for virtual script reading for Democratic Party of Wisconsin

WWNR -
0
The cast of the cult classic "The Princess Bride" is hosting a special reunion for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.The party's website made the...
Read more
News

Jason Peters agrees to move back to left tackle for Eagles

WWNR -
0
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles' left tackle riddle was solved six days before the regular-season opener, as Jason Peters has agreed to move...
Read more
News

National security surveillance court finds FBI regularly does not follow rules

WWNR -
0
The top United States federal court that oversees national security surveillance has found that the FBI regularly does not follow rules meant to protect...
Read more
Money

Future Plc: Digital Transition Boosts The British Media Company, But Shares Are Fairly Priced Now (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)

WWNR -
0
Future Plc (OTC:FRNWF) is a British media company headquartered in Bath, England. The company publicizes 50 magazines but also has a digital publishing...
Read more
video
News

Gutfeld on Ocasio-Cortez’s attack on the press

WWNR -
0
The incoming congresswoman takes aim at 'fake news.' Reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap