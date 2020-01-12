56.7 F
Beckley
Sunday, January 12, 2020 5:01pm

Gutfeld: ‘The media will take any chance to call Trump a fascist’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Greg Gutfeld reacted Saturday to the media’s response to Iran’s ballistic missile attacks targeting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq, saying, “The media will take any chance to call Trump a fascist.”

President Trump, in an address to the nation Wednesday, said Iran “appears to be standing down,” in the wake of the retaliatory missile strikes on American bases in Iraq following the killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Trump said the missile strikes resulted in “no casualties.”

“You better not kill a bad guy because then you become a martyr,” Gutfeld said on “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” responding to Trump’s critics.

IRAN’S SUPREME LEADER CALLS MISSILE STRIKE AT BASES A ‘SLAP IN THE FACE,’ WARNS IT’S NOT ENOUGH

“Here’s the theory that is going to blow your mind: Why is it that when Trump uses any force, the critics go nuts?” he asked. “Because, as even The New York Times admits, Trump has used military force less than any president since Jimmy Carter, which is why the media hysterically amplifies it because it’s so rare.”

He continued, “So, when it happens, they have to milk it for all it’s worth.”

He referenced a David Brooks op-ed for The New York Times in which he wrote, “Love or hate him, Trump has used military force less than any other president since Jimmy Carter.”

Gutfeld went on to say, “The media will take any chance to call Trump a fascist. Example: Iran shoots down a Ukrainian passenger plane and who do the media and Dems blame? Trump. I mean, Iran is not even blaming him,” Gutfeld noted referring to Iran’s admission that it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing all 176 people on board.

Gutfeld referred to Trump’s Wednesday’s comment that “no Americans were harmed” in Iran’s attacks last week, saying, “Of course that is a good outcome.” Gutfeld then noted many of Trump’s critics in Washington were upset that “he didn’t give them a heads up.”

“But, maybe he didn’t have time to call up [House Speaker] Nancy [Pelosi] who was not operating with a full deck,” Gutfeld said, repeating Trump’s remarks in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday.

He then asked, “Would You tell [House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam] Schiff? After all, he is a big leaker.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Gutfeld went on to say that “no one wants war, but what we saw wasn’t war.”

“Unlike the media and Democrats, we aren’t stuck in a prison of two ideas where it’s either do nothing or it’s World War III,” Gutfeld said. “In between those prisons is the turf that Trump navigates so well between nothing and everything. Trump chose a decisive action that solved a horrible problem.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Gutfeld: ‘The media will take any chance to call Trump a fascist’

News WWNR -
0
Greg Gutfeld reacted Saturday to the media’s response to Iran’s ballistic missile attacks targeting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq, saying, “The media...
Read more

Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran was...
Read more

Sally Pipes: Bernie’s ‘Medicare-for-all’ misinformation — learn these facts before this week’s debate

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders has launched a new misinformation campaign on "Medicare-for-all" in advance of this week's Democratic presidential debate.Last week, advisers to his campaign released...
Read more

Julian Edelman arrested after allegedly jumping on car

News WWNR -
0
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California, and cited for misdemeanor vandalism, according to police.Edelman,...
Read more

Megan Rapinoe knocks IOC for banning protests at Olympics: ‘We will not be silenced’

News WWNR -
0
U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe vowed Friday that Olympians would “not be silenced” in the face of the International Olympic Committee’s ban...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran was...
Read more
News

Sally Pipes: Bernie’s ‘Medicare-for-all’ misinformation — learn these facts before this week’s debate

WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders has launched a new misinformation campaign on "Medicare-for-all" in advance of this week's Democratic presidential debate.Last week, advisers to his campaign released...
Read more
News

Julian Edelman arrested after allegedly jumping on car

WWNR -
0
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California, and cited for misdemeanor vandalism, according to police.Edelman,...
Read more
News

Megan Rapinoe knocks IOC for banning protests at Olympics: ‘We will not be silenced’

WWNR -
0
U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe vowed Friday that Olympians would “not be silenced” in the face of the International Olympic Committee’s ban...
Read more
News

Salt Lake City, Barcelona among Winter Olympic host options

WWNR -
0
There are already three possible bidders to host the Winter Olympics in the future, the IOC said Friday.Previous Winter Games hosts Salt Lake...
Read more
video
News

Oregon governor sends police to find lawmakers who skipped climate vote

WWNR -
0
Oregon's Republican senators are in hiding over a Democrat-backed carbon cap and spend bill, hoping to run out the clock on voting on the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap