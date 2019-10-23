55.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 2:22pm

Gutfeld: Trump is having a ball and maybe so should you

By WWNR
News

Trump demonstrated at CPAC 2018 that he is good at taking slinks and arrows, directed at him, and turning them into armor.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 15 years and according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll, is the most trusted television news source in the country. Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in more than 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Subscribe to Fox News! https://www.youtube.com/user/FoxNewsChannel
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/

source

Recent Articles

Study: Exorbitant taxes on rich and corporations would cover less than half of ‘Medicare for All’s’ costs

News WWNR -
0
Democrats' "Medicare for All" plan would require more revenue than could be generated by taxing high-income earners and corporations, a study released on Tuesday concluded.The...
Read more

Cubs to hire David Ross as manager

News WWNR -
0
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are hiring David Ross to be their new manager, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. The...
Read more

Office for Civil Rights unveils plan to enforce sex discrimination statutes

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights is conducting a sex discrimination enforcement initiative aimed at university health...
Read more

Vela vs. Zlatan is exactly what fans want

News WWNR -
0
10:11 AM ETNoah DavisESPN Great rivalries are supposed to develop over time. Players come and go, fans grow old and bring their children,...
Read more

Shalane Flanagan, a model of consistency on and off the racecourse

News WWNR -
0
It was easy to take Shalane Flanagan for granted as a marathon contender. She brought that on herself with sustained excellence. She started...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Study: Exorbitant taxes on rich and corporations would cover less than half of ‘Medicare for All’s’ costs

WWNR -
0
Democrats' "Medicare for All" plan would require more revenue than could be generated by taxing high-income earners and corporations, a study released on Tuesday concluded.The...
Read more
News

Cubs to hire David Ross as manager

WWNR -
0
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are hiring David Ross to be their new manager, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. The...
Read more
News

Office for Civil Rights unveils plan to enforce sex discrimination statutes

WWNR -
0
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights is conducting a sex discrimination enforcement initiative aimed at university health...
Read more
News

Vela vs. Zlatan is exactly what fans want

WWNR -
0
10:11 AM ETNoah DavisESPN Great rivalries are supposed to develop over time. Players come and go, fans grow old and bring their children,...
Read more
News

Shalane Flanagan, a model of consistency on and off the racecourse

WWNR -
0
It was easy to take Shalane Flanagan for granted as a marathon contender. She brought that on herself with sustained excellence. She started...
Read more
News

Rare company – Patriots’ Bill Belichick closing in on 300th NFL win

WWNR -
0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When the New England Patriots honored Rodney Harrison at halftime of their Week 6 home game, the former safety reflected...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap