50.2 F
Beckley
Friday, October 9, 2020 10:58am

Halloween store selling ‘Debate Fly Wig’ inspired by bug on Mike Pence’s head at VP debate

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


This cheeky costume probably won’t fly with the Pence team.

Just in time for Halloween, an online shop is selling a bug-bedecked white wig inspired by the now-viral fly that landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night.

As Pence discussed justice for Breonna Taylor, the pesky insect flew onto the vice president’s head and remained fixed for around two minutes — setting off critics and commenters alike.

YANDY RELEASES SEXY ‘MAIL-IN BALLOT,’ USPS WORKER HALLOWEEN COSTUME AHEAD OF THE ELECTION

Just in time for Halloween, an online shop has flown to stock a bug-bedecked white wig inspired by the now-viral fly that landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night.

Just in time for Halloween, an online shop has flown to stock a bug-bedecked white wig inspired by the now-viral fly that landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night.
(3Wishes.com)

Now, shoppers bugged by the politician, or simply delighted by the viral moment, will surely be amused by 3Wishes’ new “Debate Fly Wig,” currently in stock and retailing for $49.95. The silver hairpiece with an attached, oversized faux fly was reportedly first made available on Thursday morning.

According to the product page, customers are encouraged to “look fly and steal the spotlight at your next party with this Debate Fly Wig, perfect for when being a fly on the wall just won’t do!”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While a flag lapel pin is included with the purchase, a suit and Plexiglas divider are not.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Naturally, social media users are buzzing about the Halloween hairpiece, with one Twitter user declaring that the wig was “THE costume” for All Hallow’s Eve.



Source link

Recent Articles

Halloween store selling ‘Debate Fly Wig’ inspired by bug on Mike Pence’s head at VP debate

News WWNR -
0
This cheeky costume probably won’t fly with the Pence team.Just in time for Halloween, an online shop is selling a bug-bedecked white wig inspired...
Read more

Kimberley Strassel: Bernie Sanders haunts the Biden-Harris ticket

News WWNR -
0
The Plexiglas at Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate made for some strange reflections. Squint hard enough, and you might even have seen the ghostly image...
Read more

Louisiana priest arrested for alleged threesome on church altar: report

News WWNR -
0
A Louisiana priest who was arrested for obscenity last week was allegedly caught having sex with two dominatrices on the altar of his...
Read more

Live Updates: Trump can return to ‘public engagements’ this weekend after coronavirus diagnosis, doctor says

News WWNR -
0
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley sent out a memorandum on Thursday stating that President Trump will be able to return to public engagements this...
Read more

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

News WWNR -
0
With 1:13 to go Thursday night against the Chicago Bears and trailing 20-19 at Soldier Field, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Kimberley Strassel: Bernie Sanders haunts the Biden-Harris ticket

WWNR -
0
The Plexiglas at Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate made for some strange reflections. Squint hard enough, and you might even have seen the ghostly image...
Read more
News

Louisiana priest arrested for alleged threesome on church altar: report

WWNR -
0
A Louisiana priest who was arrested for obscenity last week was allegedly caught having sex with two dominatrices on the altar of his...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Trump can return to ‘public engagements’ this weekend after coronavirus diagnosis, doctor says

WWNR -
0
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley sent out a memorandum on Thursday stating that President Trump will be able to return to public engagements this...
Read more
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

WWNR -
0
With 1:13 to go Thursday night against the Chicago Bears and trailing 20-19 at Soldier Field, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Read more
News

Media blames Trump for inciting militia group’s alleged kidnapping plot against Whitmer

WWNR -
0
Several members of the media say President Trump shares responsibility for inciting the militia group to allegedly plot the kidnapping and potential killing of Gov. Gretchen...
Read more
News

Karen Pence’s office says both sides agreed to no masks at end of debate

WWNR -
0
The office of Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, issued a statement late Thursday that challenged the criticism she received after she was...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap