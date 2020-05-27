66.1 F
Hannity calls out Biden for ‘disturbing pattern of racial rhetoric’ after ex-VP’s ‘you ain’t black’ remark

By WWNR
Sean Hannity opened his television show Tuesday by responding to the now-viral “trainwreck” Joe Biden interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show in which the former vice president made his controversial “you ain’t black” remark.

BIDEN ADDRESSES CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS ABOUT AFRICAN-AMERICAN VOTERS

“It was so bad, that a Biden staffer actually tried to interject in order to prevent his ever confused, compounded boss [from] having to answer any more questions,” said Hannity, who argued that Biden’s bizarre statement was “part of a long, never-ending, disturbing pattern of racial rhetoric.”

The host highlighted multiple racially charged comments by the presumptive Democratic nominee, including a montage of audio clips dating back to 1993.

“[In] 1977, Biden worried his children would grow up in a ‘racial jungle if immigration is not done in an orderly way,'” Hannity said. “[In] 2006, he told the crowd, ‘You have to have [a] slight Indian accent to work at 7-Eleven or Dunkin’ Donuts.’

“[In] 2007 — how could we forget when he called Barack Obama the first ‘mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.’ He bragged about his work with segregationists to get things done in the U.S. Senate,” Hannity went on. “This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Addressing his audience directly, Hannity said, “With just 161 days until Election Day, you, the American people, become the ultimate jury.

“Does anyone actually believe,” he continued, “that the 77-year-old lifelong politician … has the stamina, the acumen, the mental alertness, moral compass to serve the hardest job in the world well into his 80s?”



