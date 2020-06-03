64.1 F
Beckley
Wednesday, June 3, 2020 5:28am

Hannity calls out Cuomo, de Blasio over riots: ‘Your police are under attack in your state and your city’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Sean Hannity blasted New York’s Democratic leadership for what he said has been a failed attempt at restoring law and order in New York City.

“Mayor [Bill] de Blasio, what part of this are you not seeing that you need help?” asked the “Hannity” host after the mayor told reporters earlier Tuesday that “we do not need, nor do we think it is wise” to bring in the National Guard.

“Governor Cuomo, why aren’t you acting?” Hannity continued. “You talk but you don’t act. You have to ask the president for help or he will have to go back to 1807 and invoke the Insurrection Act … Your police are under attack in your state and your city, and your residents are getting assaulted.”

NYPD COMMISSIONER BLASTS CUOMO’S ‘DISGRACEFUL’ REMARKS

“Even the iconic Macy’s flagship store, you know the Miracle on 34th Street? That was looted,” he said.

CUOMO SLAMS DE BLASIO’s HANDLING OF RIOTS, CLAIMS HE HAS POWER TO ‘DISPLACE’ MAYOR BUT ‘NOT AT THIS POINT’

The host called for the use of “overwhelming non-lethal force” by authorities, saying: “You cannot reason with those people who are out there burning your cities, looting your stores — New York with their stupid laws, they get released, guaranteed by law.”

“[A]rrest every single one of these thugs breaking the law, putting people’s lives in jeopardy and destroying property,” Hannity added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity then accused presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden of being unhelpful and often counterproductive, saying that he represents “decades of old, liberal, failed leadership in cities and states across this country.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Hannity calls out Cuomo, de Blasio over riots: ‘Your police are under attack in your state and your city’

News WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity blasted New York's Democratic leadership for what he said has been a failed attempt at restoring law and order in New...
Read more

Controversial Republican congressman Steve King ousted in Iowa primary

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Republican Rep. Steve King (R-IA) speaks during a town hall in Primghar, Iowa, U.S., January 26, 2019. REUTERS/KC McGinnis/File Photo(Reuters) -...
Read more

Factbox: Eight U.S. states hold primaries for seats in Congress

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Eight U.S. states held primary elections on Tuesday, some of which were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, including some key congressional...
Read more

Civil rights veteran Bob Woodson rejects claims of ‘systemic racism,’ says black struggles issue of class

News WWNR -
0
Former civil rights activist Bob Woodson issued a sweeping indictment Tuesday of both the Black Lives Matter movement and the idea that "systemic racism"...
Read more

Coronavirus reaches maximum intensity in Mexico, health official says

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Relatives of a man who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before being transferred to a hospital are seen near an...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Controversial Republican congressman Steve King ousted in Iowa primary

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Republican Rep. Steve King (R-IA) speaks during a town hall in Primghar, Iowa, U.S., January 26, 2019. REUTERS/KC McGinnis/File Photo(Reuters) -...
Read more
News

Factbox: Eight U.S. states hold primaries for seats in Congress

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Eight U.S. states held primary elections on Tuesday, some of which were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, including some key congressional...
Read more
News

Civil rights veteran Bob Woodson rejects claims of ‘systemic racism,’ says black struggles issue of class

WWNR -
0
Former civil rights activist Bob Woodson issued a sweeping indictment Tuesday of both the Black Lives Matter movement and the idea that "systemic racism"...
Read more
News

Coronavirus reaches maximum intensity in Mexico, health official says

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Relatives of a man who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before being transferred to a hospital are seen near an...
Read more
News

Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic praises Trump’s ‘strong and direct’ speech against George Floyd riots

WWNR -
0
Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic praised the hard-line calls of President Trump in which he threatened to send in the military to restore order...
Read more
News

Cubs’ Tom Ricketts says most revenue goes right back into team

WWNR -
0
Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts pushed back on the perception that baseball teams are cash cows, telling ESPN on Tuesday that yearly revenues...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap