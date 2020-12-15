Hannity: ‘Depraved media mob’ has plunged America into an ‘information crisis’

Now that the Electoral College has declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election, anyone who doesn’t immediately bow before the Democrats will “face the wrath of the media mob,” Sean Hannity warned Monday.

The “Hannity” host began his show by highlighting the hypocrisy of the “depraved media mob” who have attacked President Trump and his supporters for questioning election irregularities and making voter fraud allegations — despite repeatedly crying foul over the results of the 2016 vote.

“They want to lecture all of us, 75 million, about the 2020 election,” Hannity said. “They want you and they want everybody to ignore any and all claims of fraud and abuse. And that would mean they want you to forget about … state laws [that] were absolutely not followed and they were broken in many cases.”

“Unequal treatment, partisan observers, they weren’t allowed to observe. The thousands of ballots that turned up all around the country … [but] anyone who doesn’t immediately bow before their election decrees. well, you will face the wrath of the media mob,” he said.

The media wants Trump supporters to “just shut up and move on because they say so,” Hannity said. “They got the results they wanted.”

The host added the same media members who were quick to cite anonymous whistleblowers while “hyperventilating over Russia, Russia, Russia, collusion, collusion, collusion” appear to have overlooked whistleblowerrs alleging wrongdoing in the 2020 election.

“They only care about one thing, power and politics, raw power and winning at all costs,” he said, “Keeping in mind now [over] three-plus years … these are the same people, hyperventilating over Russia, Russia, Russia … breathlessly reporting rumors and speculation and even Russian disinformation with no basis in reality.”

The media’s coverage of the Russia probe represents the “tip of the iceberg of what’s really an information crisis in the country,” Hannity said.

“Real journalists would have investigated the story before they reported the facts and let the chips fall where they will. Most of the media mob didn’t lift a finger.”