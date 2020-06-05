65.7 F
Hannity fires back at Sharpton attacks on Trump during Floyd service: ‘You’ve got fear, division, hatred’

Sean Hannity slammed civil rights leader and MSNBC host Al Sharpton Thursday over his rhetorical sniping toward President Trump during a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“For those that have agendas that are not about justice, this family will not let you use George as a prop,” Sharpton said at one point. “They talk about making America great. Great for who and great when? We are going to make America great for everybody for the first time!”

In response, Hannity claimed Sharpton was not familiar with the president’s words or actions.

“Perhaps Al Sharpton missed the president’s comments or missed his early demand for immediate justice [for Floyd] and expedited an investigation,” the host said.

“The FBI [was] brought in by the president, the DOJ [was] brought in by the president and the civil rights division to work with local law enforcement authorities — [the four suspects] were fired in record time, all four officers have now been charged, serious charges, and we believe that justice will be served,” he said.

“But [with Sharpton] you’ve got fear, division, hatred, blame-Trump — everything is in Trump’s name.”

Hannity added that Sharpton may not have noted that his hometown is “under attack” from anarchists and looters.

“Last night in the City of New York, two officers were shot, another stabbed right in the neck,” the host said. “They were patrolling the streets of Brooklyn for looters but authorities are now probing the perpetrator’s possible links to terrorists.

“After a week of violence, police have been shot, run over by cars, beaten by mobs, hit in the head with bricks, frozen water bottles and other projectiles,” Hannity continued. “Several members of law enforcement have died, some are fighting for their lives and [are on] life support with life-threatening injuries as we speak — but the chaos and the anarchy continues.”

Hannity went on to describe the far-left rallying cry of “defund the police” as a “psychotic” “so-called solution” to the ongoing unrest.



