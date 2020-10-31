Hannity: Michael Moore may be feeling ‘deja vu’ with warning about Biden’s poll lead

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore may be a staunch critic of President Trump, but Sean Hannity said Friday that the director’s preelection premonitions may prove true, as they did in 2016.

The “Hannity” said in his opening monologue that Moore, while the host’s ideological opposite, is “not dumb” and can get a good read on what is happening politically without regard for his personal beliefs.

Earlier this week, Moore told The Hill TV “don’t believe the polls” that show Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading the incumbent in crucial battleground states.

“The Trump vote is always being undercounted,” Moore said. “Pollsters, when they actually call the Trump voter — the Trump voter is very suspicious of the ‘Deep State’ calling them and asking them who they’re voting for.

“It’s all fake news to them, remember,” Moore said. “It’s not an accurate count.”

Hannity remarked that Moore must be feeling “deja vu all over again,” a reference to the fact that the “Roger & Me” director was one of the few observers to correctly predict Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“I have known Michael Moore for years; I don’t get along with him, but we’ve had pleasant debates over the years: He is not stupid and he is on to something,” Hannity said.

“Both Joe Biden and President Trump visited Minnesota, of all places. But remember, Democrats, pollsters considered this a solid blue state. No Republican won Minnesota since Richard Nixon,” the host explained. “But now the state is clearly in play.”