Hannity sends cameras to Biden home, urges Dem nominee to ‘come outside’ and address Hunter scandal

By WWNR
Fox News host Sean Hannity called on Joe Biden to break his silence Tuesday as developments continue to emerge surrounding his son Hunter and his questionable foreign business dealings.

“Joe Biden, you have a lot of questions to answer, and It’s time for you to answer them,” Hannity said. “What did you know? When did you know it? Did you take a cut of your son’s seedy international pay-for-play schemes?”

The “Hannity” host revealed that he had dispatched a camera crew to Biden’s Delaware home late Tuesday, hoping to persuade the Democratic presidential nominee to “walk outside of your house, leave your basement bunker, step out and answer these pressing questions. 

“I know it’s 9 p.m. Eastern, Joe, but if you are awake, we have a camera right outside of your house right now,” Hannity said. “We will be more than happy to hear you out.”

FBI IN POSSESSION OF HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP

Biden announced earlier this week that he would be taking a break from the campaign trail in preparation for Thursday’s debate, while President Trump continues to hold rallies in battleground states across the country.

“Clearly, questions need to be answered,” Hannity argued. “His campaign, Joe Biden’s campaign, has made what are unprecedented decisions, unusual political calculations and top Democrats believe that keeping Joe Biden, their own candidate, away from the public eye for six of seven days in two weeks leading up to an election is better for the campaign. 

“This raises real serious concerns. Why on Earth is this happening? What is wrong with Joe Biden? What are they trying to hide from we, the American people? “

Hannity again called on the former vice president to answer whether he profited “in any way” from Hunter’s business connections, and questioned whether the elder Biden lied “when he said he knew nothing about it? Was U.S. foreign policy compromised? 

“Joe, if this is a really big smear campaign, as you suggested over the weekend when you got one hard question … come out and tell us why,” he said.

“You [can] have a full hour of the show. It’s all yours.”



