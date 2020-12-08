24.6 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 1:30am

Hannity tells Georgia voters: You have ‘every right to be disgusted’ but ‘we need you’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Georgia voters have “every right to be disgusted” with the state’s handling of the 2020 presidential election, but with the Senate majority in the balance, Republicans must support Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the Jan. 5 runoffs, Sean Hannity said Monday.

“Make no mistake, this upcoming runoff election is about so much more than just Kelly Loeffler or Senator Perdue,” the “Hannity” host said in his opening monologue. 

TRUMP WARNS GEORGIA VOTERS OF CONSEQUENCES OF NOT VOTING IN SENATE RUNOFF

“The balance of the Senate is at stake here. This impacts every American in profound and deep ways. [If] Republicans lose in Georgia, every gain that the president has made, every historic achievement will be in serious jeopardy. And the last four years of hard work [will go] down the tubes.”

President Trump continues to forge ahead with his legal battle in the Peach State, alleging widespread voter irregularities and fraud ultimately cost him the November election. But some Republicans fear that his rhetoric could backfire, and discourage already skeptical GOP voters from heading to the polls.

“People of Georgia, we need you,” Hannity said. “We’ve got radical Democrats … far-left individuals who would love nothing more to repeal and replace every one of President Trump’s pro-growth policy with their own scary, socialist vision of America. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This election is critical. Georgia and the people of Georgia, even though they have every right to be disgusted and may not have all the answers, they need to go to the polls for the sake of the country,” he continued. “We need you.”

Trump made a similar argument at a rally Saturday, telling supporters that “If you don’t vote, the socialists and the communists win” control of the U.S. Senate.



Source link

Recent Articles

Hannity tells Georgia voters: You have ‘every right to be disgusted’ but ‘we need you’

News WWNR -
0
Georgia voters have "every right to be disgusted" with the state's handling of the 2020 presidential election, but with the Senate majority in the...
Read more

Tucker Carlson: Our elites’ collusion with China is real and widespread

News WWNR -
0
Since the day Donald Trump was elected in 2016, we have been told that Russia is at the very top of the list...
Read more

VP-elect Kamala Harris’ sister pushing for husband to be named attorney general: report

News WWNR -
0
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ sister participated in discussions with Democratic allies about getting her husband nominated for attorney general in the incoming Biden...
Read more

Head of NYC firefighters union: About half my members are wary of COVID-19 vaccine

News WWNR -
0
Around half of New York City's firefighters are not inclined to take a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available, the head of the...
Read more

Dick Allen, seven-time MLB All-Star, dies at 78

News WWNR -
0
Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tucker Carlson: Our elites’ collusion with China is real and widespread

WWNR -
0
Since the day Donald Trump was elected in 2016, we have been told that Russia is at the very top of the list...
Read more
News

VP-elect Kamala Harris’ sister pushing for husband to be named attorney general: report

WWNR -
0
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ sister participated in discussions with Democratic allies about getting her husband nominated for attorney general in the incoming Biden...
Read more
News

Head of NYC firefighters union: About half my members are wary of COVID-19 vaccine

WWNR -
0
Around half of New York City's firefighters are not inclined to take a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available, the head of the...
Read more
News

Dick Allen, seven-time MLB All-Star, dies at 78

WWNR -
0
Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has...
Read more
News

Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro campaigns with Jon Ossoff in Georgia Senate runoff

WWNR -
0
Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff on Monday campaigned with former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro, adding yet another name onto the long list...
Read more
News

New report attributes strange attacks on US diplomats to microwave radiation; victim demands investigation

WWNR -
0
For more than four years, dozens of American diplomats and intelligence personnel stationed in Cuba, Russia, China, and even on U.S. soil have reported a range...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap