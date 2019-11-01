President Trump fires back that the four Democratic congresswomen during MAGA rally in North Carolina.
Arizona house party shooting leaves 5 teens hospitalized, one in critical condition
Five teenagers have been hospitalized following an early-morning drive-by shooting in Arizona on Friday, according to local police.Detective Luis Samudio of the Phoenix Police Department...
Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz make weight for UFC 244 at MSG
NEW YORK -- The highly anticipated BMF title fight is now official.Both Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz made weight successfully Friday morning at...
Lack Of Transparency Burns First Solar Investors Again – First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)
Despite horrible headlines citing that First Solar (FSLR) missed Wall Street revenue and EPS estimates by 74% and 45% respectively, its stock only...
Hannity: 'The Squad' takes aim at Trump, Nancy Pelosi
Washington Redskins’ Trent Williams reveals doctors gave him dire diagnosis: ‘I almost lost my life’
Washington Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams has yet to play a game during the 2019 season because of a holdout and distrust of...
