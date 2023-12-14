Hardy appointed as judge for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court serving Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed David J. (Dave) Hardy to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court serving Kanawha County. He is set to fill the seat vacated by Judge Joanna Tabit, who passed away in September.



Gov. Jim Justice appointed Hardy cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Revenue in Jan. 2017. He also serves as the Governor’s designee on the Municipal Home Rule, Investment Management, and the Board of Treasury Investments Boards.



Since his appointment as Secretary of Revenue, he, along with Gov. Justice, have shepherded the state through challenging financial times, steering West Virginia from a $500 million deficit in 2017 to a $1.1 billion surplus in 2023.



“Dave Hardy has been a true partner in turning West Virginia’s financial tide,” Gov. Justice said. “Since his appointment as Revenue Secretary in 2017, he’s been at my side as we steered our state from deficits to prosperity. His keen understanding of our fiscal landscape, coupled with his unwavering commitment to public service, makes him exceptionally qualified for this new role.”



“I’m honored beyond words by Governor Justice’s faith in me,” Dave Hardy said. “To stand beside him in steering West Virginia from fiscal quicksand to solid ground has been an absolute privilege. His unwavering leadership, paired with his laser focus on fiscal responsibility, have been the compass guiding us through choppy waters. Serving on the Thirteenth Circuit Court is a monumental responsibility, and I pledge to carry my commitment to fairness and justice into every courtroom, ensuring every citizen receives the respect and equal representation they deserve.”



Secretary Hardy has more than 33 years of experience in private legal practice and is also a certified public accountant with decades of experience balancing the budget for the Mountain State’s most populous county. He has a combined 21 years of service to the citizens of Kanawha County, first as a member of Charleston City Council from 1995 to 2001, and later as a commissioner on the Kanawha County Commission from 2001 to 2017.



As a lawyer, Secretary Hardy is experienced in all aspects of the mining industry, including occupational and mine health and safety matters and deliberate intent occupational injury litigation and has been designated a “Best Lawyer in America” in energy law as well as a “Top Lawyer” in the West Virginia Top Lawyers Guide. He has lectured widely throughout the country in the areas of occupational and mine health and safety law and he currently teaches graduate classes on public budgeting and contract management at West Virginia State University.



Secretary Hardy is a proud native of Pratt, W.Va. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and government and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from West Virginia University Institute of Technology. He earned his law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law. He was named a partner at Jackson Kelly law firm in 1993 and in 2012 he formed the Hardy Pence firm, which specializes in mining and energy law.



Secretary Hardy lives in Charleston with his wife of 38 years, Nadia. They have two children, Scott and Kristen.