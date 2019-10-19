57 F
Haringey Borough players walk off in FA Cup tie vs. Yeovil due to racist abuse

By WWNR
Haringey Borough’s fourth-round FA Cup qualifying fixture against Yeovil was abandoned on Saturday after the home side walked off the pitch following racist abuse aimed at their goalkeeper by away supporters.

Haringey goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat told BT Sport that he had been racially abused by fans, and that they had thrown objects and spat at him.

The club tweeted after the match to confirm it had been abandoned. The post read: “Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information.

“Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon. It must be said that 99.9% of @YTFC fans are also disgusted by what’s happened as much as we are.

“One club, one community.”

Yeovil also tweeted in the aftermath of the game, where they said both sets of players had returned to the pitch in a “show of solidarity.”

A spokesperson for the FA later tweeted: “We are deeply concerned about the allegation of discrimination from an area of the crowd towards a player during the FA Cup fourth-round qualifying match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town, which resulted in the fixture being abandoned.

“There is no room for discrimination in our game and we are working with the match officials and the relevant authorities, as a matter of urgency, to fully establish the facts and take the appropriate steps.”

The incident comes days after England players suffered racial abuse during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia.

Gareth Southgate’s players initiated a three-step FIFA protocol in that fixture, but opted not to walk off the pitch.





