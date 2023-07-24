Harmony’s Kids Club Launches in Mount Hope, Bringing Music, Art, and Appalachian Heritage to Local Children

Mount Hope, WV- Harmony’s Kids Club is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting new program in Mount Hope, aimed at providing a fun and educational experience for children in the community. The program will start with a special event on Friday, July 28th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with registration at 3 p.m. at Mount Hope Housing Authority Community Room & Midtown Terrace Conference Room, 9B Midtown Terrace, Mount Hope, WV 25880.

Harmony’s Kids Club is a FREE 6-week after-school and summer program that aims to offer a reliable alternative to daycare for parents in Mount Hope. With a focus on music, art, and Appalachian heritage, the program aims to introduce children to the joy of music and instruments while also fostering an appreciation for the region’s rich cultural heritage.

During the six-week, one-day-a-week launch event, children can engage in various activities that celebrate the beauty of nature, including discussions on mountains, butterflies, the weather, Native Americans, tall tales & folklore, and more. Additionally, they will be introduced to songs and instruments, allowing them to get hands-on experience and learn through art.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Harmony’s Kids Club to Mount Hope,” said Carrie Kidd, Founder of Harmony for Hope, Inc. “Our goal is to provide a safe and nurturing environment where children can explore their creativity, develop new skills, and build lasting friendships. By incorporating music, art, and Appalachian heritage, we can create a unique and enriching experience for the children in our community.

The launch event will also feature a special appearance by Kamron Lawson, who auditioned for American Idol Season 2023.

Kamron will perform for the children at 4 p.m., adding excitement to the event.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend the launch event at three p.m. to register their children for the program. Harmony’s Kids Club is open to children of all ages and backgrounds; no prior musical or artistic experience is required.

For more information about Harmony’s Kids Club and to stay updated on future events and programs, please visit Harmony’s Kids – Mount Hope on Facebook or Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc.