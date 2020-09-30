51.3 F
Hassan Whiteside claims tweet saying, ‘F–k America bro I’m moving to Hawaii’ is fake news

By WWNR
Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside said that the tweet about him leaving the United States and moving to Hawaii if Donald Trump gets re-elected as president for a second term is fake news.

On Tuesday night, a now-deleted tweet was sent out from Whiteside’s Twitter account saying, “i can’t do this for four more years f–k america bro im moving to hawaii.” A few hours later he responded to the tweet that was sent out by Barstool Sports by saying, “This photoshopped more Fake news i see It’s not even 9:36 where I’m at.” (Time stamps on tweets are based on where they’re seen, not where they’re sent.)

Whiteside followed that tweet up with some thoughts on Instagram.

“If you want some clout, ya ain’t gotta make fake tweets about me! You ain’t gotta make fake tweets,” Whiteside said on Wednesday.

Hawaii has been part of the United States since 1959, so his initial tweet went viral as expected.

Whiteside, whose current contract expires in the offseason, earned $27 million last year. He averaged 15.5 points on 62.1 percent shooting with 13.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and a league-leading 2.9 blocks in 30 minutes of game action.



