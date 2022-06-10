HATFIELDS AND MCCOYS RETURNS TO THEATRE WEST VIRGINIA

~Musical opens Friday, June 17th and runs through Friday, July 2nd~



Theatre West Virginia continues its successful 2022 Summer Season with the original story of the Hatfields and McCoys that opens next weekend, Friday, June 17th, and runs through Friday, July 2nd. Please visit the website for the schedule and tickets.

First produced by Theatre West Virginia in 1970, the musical talks about the rivalry between the Hatfields and the McCoys, one of American history’s oldest and best-known family feuds. This modern-day Romeo and Juliet will leave you wondering why so much blood was shed between these two families and rejoicing that you can always seek redemption.

The Hatfield–McCoy feud has found mentions in the media through multiple avenues, including History Channel’s acclaimed miniseries titled Hatfields & McCoys, starring Kevin Costner as William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield, co-starring Bill Paxton as Randolph “Ole Ran’l” McCoy. The miniseries was judged the most-watched entertainment telecast in the history feud television network.

All Theatre West Virginia productions will take place in the beautiful 1,260 seats at Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview in America’s newest National Park, The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Beckley, West Virginia. Most performances begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly with live pre-show music at 6:45 p.m.

Media outlet promotional giveaway tickets and reviewer tickets are also available upon request for the show.

Tickets are available for all performances online or by calling 304-256-6800, or you can visit the Cliffside Amphitheatre Box Office one hour before each show. For group rates or more information, contact Theatre West Virginia at 304-256-6800.