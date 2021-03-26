Haunted Beckley Tours Return This Weekend

By Warren Ellison

Beckley, WV (WWNR) Have you met The Lady In Red, a mysterious woman seen in the Raleigh County Courthouse? How about Hannah, a Civil War Nurse rumored to walk the halls of the old Beckley Junior High School building? They’re just some of the ghosts, legends, and lore of downtown Beckley that local historians will be exploring starting this weekend. Haunted Beckley will hold its first public tours of the season this Friday and Saturday night. The tours will start at Word Park on Neville Street at 6 pm each night.

Historian Scott Worley is a tour guide for Haunted Beckley. During the walking tours, he not only tells the stories of the various ghosts said to haunt the city but also shares the stories of various businesses and residences, as well as the families for whom several city streets are named. Worley says it’s a great way to learn history, enjoy a night out with your friends and see Beckley from a perspective you normally don’t see as you drive-thru.

In addition to sites like the Raleigh County Courthouse, the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, and Wildwood Cemetery, Haunted Beckley has visited places outside of the city, like the Price Manor in Scarbro, the Old Whipple Company Store, and the town of Thurmond. Worley says they’ve been talking with other communities about conducting tours in the summer.

For more information about Haunted Beckley, including a schedule of upcoming events, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Haunted-Beckley. To make a reservation, call 304-228-1851 or message hauntedbeckley@gmail.com.

