Hawaiian Airlines passengers can get coronavirus test kits using air miles

Hawaiian Airlines just made it even easier for passengers to get tested for the coronavirus

The airline announced on Thursday that it will allow loyalty members to redeem their miles for a pre-travel test kit. 

The mail-in kits — made by one of Hawaii’s testing partners, Vault Health — are available to HawaiianMiles members for a limited time at the cost of 14,000 miles. 

According to the announcement, Hawaiian is the first U.S. airline to allow members to redeem miles for a coronavirus test.

“We remain dedicated to making testing for our guests as convenient and accessible as possible, so we’re incredibly pleased to extend our partnership with Vault Health to allow our HawaiianMiles members to purchase their at-home test kit with miles,” Avi Mannis, Hawaiian Airlines’ senior vice president of marketing said in a statement.

Passengers who redeem their miles for a coronavirus test will receive the kit in the mail and will self collect a saliva sample with the help of a testing supervisor over a video call, the announcement said. 

Hawaiian Airlines announced on Thursday that it will allow loyalty members to redeem 14,000 miles for a pre-travel coronavirus test kit. (iStock)

After that, the kit can be express shipped to a lab. Passengers are expected to receive their results electronically within 24 hours of it being received at the lab, according to Hawaiian Airlines.

The announcement said the overall turnaround time is expected to be under 72 hours.

“Our at-home supervised saliva COVID test provides a safe, convenient and reliable result delivered pre-travel,” Jason Feldman, Vault Health’s founder and CEO said in a statement. “We are excited to work with Hawaiian Airlines who continues to innovate on behalf of their customers making travel easier and safer for everyone.”

