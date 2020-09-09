79 F
Beckley
Wednesday, September 9, 2020 2:46pm

Health officials insist coronavirus vaccine will be based on science: ‘No shortcuts’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams assured senators on Wednesday that the decisions surrounding the development and potential distribution of a coronavirus vaccine will be made based on science, not politics.

With President Trump expressing optimism that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be ready in time for November’s election, Democrats have accused him of infecting the process with political goals. Collins and Adams sought to alleviate those concerns by insisting that if a vaccine is made available, it will be safe and effective regardless of the timing.

SEVERITY OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTION MAY BE DETERMINED BY FACE MASK USE< STUDY SUGGESTS

“I can’t say strongly enough that the decisions about how this vaccine is going to be evaluated and assessed is going to be based on science,” Collins said in response to questioning from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Adams backed up Collins’ assertion.

“There will be no shortcuts,” Adams said. “This vaccine will be safe, it will be effective, or it won’t get moved along. When a vaccine is either approved or authorized by the FDA, I and my family will be in line to get it.”

AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial hit a snag after a participant became ill. That trial has been put on hold as the company investigates and determines whether the illness is connected to its vaccine.

SEVERITY OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTION MAY BE DETERMINED BY FACE MASK USE, STUDY SUGGESTS

Earlier, Collins said that while he does not know when a vaccine will be ready, he believes the nature of the coronavirus leads him to believe it will be more effective than the flu vaccine, which must be taken on a yearly basis.

The CDC recently asked governors to help prepare for possible distribution as early as Nov. 1, in case one of the several vaccine candidates in development is approved in time. Democrats including vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., cast doubt on the effectiveness of any vaccine that may come out before the election. Harris said that she “would not trust Donald Trump” and would have to see verification from another source.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a Virtual National Health Research Forum this week that it is “unlikely” but “not impossible” that a vaccine could be ready before the Nov. 3 election. He has said he expects a “safe and effective” vaccine to be developed before the end of 2020.

Adams announced Wednesday that state-licensed pharmacists are now licensed to administer COVID-19 vaccines to patients aged 3 and above, whenever a vaccine is available.



Source link

Recent Articles

LSU allowing nearly 26,000 fans at games according to 25% capacity plan

News WWNR -
0
Defending national champion LSU will have fans this season at 25% capacity of Tiger Stadium but no tailgating on campus, the school announced...
Read more

Dawn Freeman: Why we should pardon the Jon Ponders, Alice Marie Johnsons of the world

News WWNR -
0
President Trump put criminal justice reform front and center during the Republican National Convention last month when he pardoned Jon Ponder and Alice...
Read more

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) CEO Dhruv Shringi on Q1 2021 Results – Earnings Call Transcript

Money WWNR -
0
Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call September 9, 2020 8:30 AM ET Corporate Participants Manish Hemrajani - Head, Investor Relations Dhruv...
Read more

Trump signs a joint declaration with the president of Mexico

News WWNR -
0
President Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sign a joint declaration in the Rose Garden. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News...
Read more

Health officials insist coronavirus vaccine will be based on science: ‘No shortcuts’

News WWNR -
0
National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams assured senators on Wednesday that the decisions surrounding the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

LSU allowing nearly 26,000 fans at games according to 25% capacity plan

WWNR -
0
Defending national champion LSU will have fans this season at 25% capacity of Tiger Stadium but no tailgating on campus, the school announced...
Read more
News

Dawn Freeman: Why we should pardon the Jon Ponders, Alice Marie Johnsons of the world

WWNR -
0
President Trump put criminal justice reform front and center during the Republican National Convention last month when he pardoned Jon Ponder and Alice...
Read more
Money

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) CEO Dhruv Shringi on Q1 2021 Results – Earnings Call Transcript

WWNR -
0
Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call September 9, 2020 8:30 AM ET Corporate Participants Manish Hemrajani - Head, Investor Relations Dhruv...
Read more
video
News

Trump signs a joint declaration with the president of Mexico

WWNR -
0
President Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sign a joint declaration in the Rose Garden. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News...
Read more
News

More than 300 groups urge UN to probe China human rights violations

WWNR -
0
A global coalition of more than 300 organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, are calling on the United Nations Wednesday to create a watchdog...
Read more
News

Ex-WH stenographer characterizes Joe Biden as ‘shell of his former self’

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden's former White House stenographer told "The Ingraham Angle" the Democratic presidential nominee is a "different guy" than the man he worked with...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap