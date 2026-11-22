CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Motorists traveling through West Virginia during Thanksgiving week should prepare for heavier-than-normal traffic, particularly along the West Virginia Turnpike.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority expects approximately 719,000 toll transactions during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period, with some of the heaviest traffic occurring Wednesday before the holiday and Sunday as travelers return home.

According to Parkways officials, Sunday, Nov. 29, is expected to be the busiest day, with an estimated 155,000 transactions. Wednesday, Nov. 25, is expected to follow closely with approximately 153,000 transactions.

Officials recommend that drivers plan their trips to avoid peak travel hours between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., when congestion is expected to be greatest.

The Turnpike serves as a major travel corridor through Southern West Virginia, including Raleigh and Mercer counties, carrying both local motorists and travelers passing through the state.

For frequent Turnpike users, the Parkways Authority recommends its E-ZPass program. The annual unlimited-use plan costs $27.50, plus a one-time $13 transponder fee, according to the agency.

Commercial and pay-by-plate options are also available.

Meanwhile, AAA Bluegrass estimates more than 369,000 West Virginians will travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Approximately 91% of those travelers are expected to drive, while about 6% are expected to travel by air.

The projected number of travelers represents roughly 21% of West Virginia’s population.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is urging motorists to exercise caution during the busy holiday travel period.

Drivers are reminded to obey posted speed limits, avoid distractions, allow additional travel time and remain alert for changing traffic conditions.

Travel officials expect increased traffic throughout the holiday week, with the heaviest congestion anticipated on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday following the holiday.