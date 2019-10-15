Heisman Watch — LSU’s Joe Burrow takes over No. 1 spot

For the first time all season, Jalen Hurts has been bumped from the top spot. Say hello to Joe Burrow, whose Week 7 performance places him atop our list.

Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman candidates.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 10 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Edward Aschoff, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Adam Rittenberg, Mark Schlabach

Total points: 44 (first-place votes: 5)

Notable: In perhaps his toughest test of the season against Florida’s defense, Burrow more than passed. LSU’s star QB threw for three TDs and went 21-of-24 for 293 yards — including 21 unanswered points in the second half — as the Tigers beat the Gators, 42-28.

Quotable: “Burrow is the surprise superstar leading the most surprising offense in college football. As good as Tagovailoa has been for Alabama, Burrow’s big-play brilliance makes it hard to put anyone else atop the Heisman candidate list.” — ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg

Heisman odds (Caesars Sportsbook): 11-4

Total points: 43 (first-place votes: 4)

Notable: On Saturday, Tagovailoa threw four TDs and became Alabama’s career passing touchdowns leader with 81. His 27 TDs on the season also lead the nation. He completed 21-of-34 passes for 293 yards as the top-ranked Tide beat Texas A&M, 47-28.

Quotable: “You just revert back to your training. I’ve experienced playing at a place like Tennessee, then going to LSU, Ole Miss … Everyone wants to beat Alabama,” Tagovailoa said. “We’re not done yet. As a team we have to continue to grow.”

Heisman odds: -120

Total points: 36 (first-place votes: 1)

Notable: Hurts (with some help from the Sooners’ defense) led Oklahoma to arguably its biggest win of the season, throwing for 235 yards and running for 131 in a 34-27 win over Texas. He accounted for four TDs — three passing and one rushing.

Quotable: “Not a complete game, but a step in the right direction.” — Hurts, reflecting on the game

Heisman odds: 11-4

Total points: 14 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Taylor ran for 80 yards on 26 carries and had two TDs in Wisconsin’s 38-0 blowout win over Michigan State. While it was the first time this season he didn’t rush for at least 100 yards, Taylor still sits at third in the nation in rushing yards with 825 on the season.

Quotable: “I said it last week, those guys are playing lights out. I don’t have any other words. They’re No. 1 in the nation,” Taylor said of his defensive teammates.

Heisman odds: 15-1

Total points: 13 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Fields and the undefeated Buckeyes were on a bye this week, but throughout the season OSU’s first-year starter has been masterful, accounting for 18 TDs and 1,298 yards. Oh, and he has 98 completions to just one interception.

Quotable: “Fields is the only first-year starter on this list, but he hasn’t looked like it. The Georgia transfer has made good decisions in Ryan Day’s offense, both with where to throw the ball and when to take off and run.” — ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg

Heisman odds: 9-1

Total points: 3 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Much of the attention on OU’s offense this season has been focused on Hurts, but the Sooners’ star QB has a pretty good receiver he’s been able to count on in Lamb. And against Texas on Saturday, it showed, with Lamb catching three TD passes from Hurts. His final stats in the game: 10 receptions for 171 yards, with an average of 17.1 yards per catch.

Quotable: “Lamb is an above-average route runner with excellent separation skills and the ability to settle into pockets when facing zone coverage. He has some wheels to challenge vertically, the hands and body control to haul in the pass and the instincts to create after the catch.” — ESPN’s Todd McShay

Heisman odds: Field 20-1