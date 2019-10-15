65.9 F
Beckley
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 2:24pm

Heisman Watch — LSU’s Joe Burrow takes over No. 1 spot

By WWNR
NewsSports


For the first time all season, Jalen Hurts has been bumped from the top spot. Say hello to Joe Burrow, whose Week 7 performance places him atop our list.

Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman candidates.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 10 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Edward Aschoff, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Adam Rittenberg, Mark Schlabach

Total points: 44 (first-place votes: 5)

Notable: In perhaps his toughest test of the season against Florida’s defense, Burrow more than passed. LSU’s star QB threw for three TDs and went 21-of-24 for 293 yards — including 21 unanswered points in the second half — as the Tigers beat the Gators, 42-28.

Quotable: “Burrow is the surprise superstar leading the most surprising offense in college football. As good as Tagovailoa has been for Alabama, Burrow’s big-play brilliance makes it hard to put anyone else atop the Heisman candidate list.” — ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg

Heisman odds (Caesars Sportsbook): 11-4

Total points: 43 (first-place votes: 4)

Notable: On Saturday, Tagovailoa threw four TDs and became Alabama’s career passing touchdowns leader with 81. His 27 TDs on the season also lead the nation. He completed 21-of-34 passes for 293 yards as the top-ranked Tide beat Texas A&M, 47-28.

Quotable: “You just revert back to your training. I’ve experienced playing at a place like Tennessee, then going to LSU, Ole Miss … Everyone wants to beat Alabama,” Tagovailoa said. “We’re not done yet. As a team we have to continue to grow.”

Heisman odds: -120

play

2:13

Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb scores three touchdowns and Jalen Hurts runs in one of his own to lead the Sooners to a 34-27 defeat of the Longhorns.

Total points: 36 (first-place votes: 1)

Notable: Hurts (with some help from the Sooners’ defense) led Oklahoma to arguably its biggest win of the season, throwing for 235 yards and running for 131 in a 34-27 win over Texas. He accounted for four TDs — three passing and one rushing.

Quotable: “Not a complete game, but a step in the right direction.” — Hurts, reflecting on the game

Heisman odds: 11-4

Total points: 14 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Taylor ran for 80 yards on 26 carries and had two TDs in Wisconsin’s 38-0 blowout win over Michigan State. While it was the first time this season he didn’t rush for at least 100 yards, Taylor still sits at third in the nation in rushing yards with 825 on the season.

Quotable: “I said it last week, those guys are playing lights out. I don’t have any other words. They’re No. 1 in the nation,” Taylor said of his defensive teammates.

Heisman odds: 15-1

Total points: 13 (first-place votes: 0)



Source link

Recent Articles

Heisman Watch — LSU’s Joe Burrow takes over No. 1 spot

News WWNR -
0
For the first time all season, Jalen Hurts has been bumped from the top spot. Say hello to Joe Burrow, whose Week 7...
Read more

The Trump administration says more China tariffs could be imposed in December

News WWNR -
0
Faced with a formal impeachment inquiry ahead of his reelection bid, President Donald Trump was swift to assert the US has made "very...
Read more

Nunes: Biden admitted he did the very thing Trump is accused of doing

News WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's connection to Ukraine is the 'least best-kept secret in Washington,' says California Congressman Devin Nunes, Republican member of the...
Read more

What could maximum Stephen Curry look like?

News WWNR -
0
9:08 AM ETAndre SnellingsESPN Three seasons ago, after Kevin Durant left the Thunder to play for the Warriors, Russell Westbrook went nuts on...
Read more

Hunter Biden interview to air on ABC ahead of Democratic debate

News WWNR -
0
ABC News will air an exclusive interview with former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, ahead of the ... <a href='https://thehill.com/homenews/media/465682-hunter-biden Source link...
Read more

Related Stories

News

The Trump administration says more China tariffs could be imposed in December

WWNR -
0
Faced with a formal impeachment inquiry ahead of his reelection bid, President Donald Trump was swift to assert the US has made "very...
Read more
video
News

Nunes: Biden admitted he did the very thing Trump is accused of doing

WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's connection to Ukraine is the 'least best-kept secret in Washington,' says California Congressman Devin Nunes, Republican member of the...
Read more
News

What could maximum Stephen Curry look like?

WWNR -
0
9:08 AM ETAndre SnellingsESPN Three seasons ago, after Kevin Durant left the Thunder to play for the Warriors, Russell Westbrook went nuts on...
Read more
News

Hunter Biden interview to air on ABC ahead of Democratic debate

WWNR -
0
ABC News will air an exclusive interview with former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, ahead of the ... <a href='https://thehill.com/homenews/media/465682-hunter-biden Source link...
Read more
News

Fantasy intel for all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 7

WWNR -
0
12:43 PM ETMike ClayESPN Writer CloseFantasy football, NFL analyst for ESPN.com Member of Pro Football Writers of America Founding director of Pro Football Focus Fantasy 2013...
Read more
News

Saudi Arabia opens tourism to ancient biblical sites: ‘The atmosphere is changing’

WWNR -
0
As Saudi Arabia increasingly opens up to tourists, a travel group in the country started offering this week a "first-ever Christian tour of rare sites," promising participants a close-up...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap