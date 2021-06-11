HELP4WV Partners with WV Drug Intervention Institute to Offer Free Naloxone:

Lifesaving Drug Can Be Used to Counteract an Overdose

West Virginia’s addiction and mental health helpline, HELP4WV, is urging West Virginians to become “Naloxone Heroes” by obtaining free doses of the overdose reversal drug, naloxone. Naloxone is simple to administer and very effective at counteracting opioid overdoses. Examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, or oxycodone. Naloxone is available in West Virginia through a standing order issued by the State Health Officer, Dr. Ayne Amjad, without a prescription. Recently, new legislation expanded the ability for certain non-profits and community organizations to distribute naloxone to the community under Dr. Amjad’s standing order. HELP4WV is partnering with the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute to get the medication to more West Virginians, including those in active addiction, those who have friends or family with a drug addiction, and anyone who may encounter someone in need of the life-saving intervention.

West Virginia experienced a 45% increase in the number of overdose deaths in 2020. An estimated 1,275 West Virginians met an untimely death last year due to an overdose. Jordan Dennison, a recovery coach for HELP4WV, knows he could have been one of those statistics in the past. During his years of active addiction, he was treated eleven times with naloxone. He now has nearly three years in recovery, and he helps others who are addicted to drugs. He said, “Finding someone you know or even a stranger overdosing is very traumatic, especially when you are completely helpless and unprepared. Naloxone can literally save that person’s life and also provide them another opportunity to find recovery. If it weren’t for naloxone, I wouldn’t be here today, my parents wouldn’t have their oldest child, and my son wouldn’t have a father. I don’t want any other family to suffer from that type of grief. This is why I think it’s so important for us to make naloxone accessible to all.”

Those wishing to receive the free naloxone can visit Help4WV.com and scroll to the “Be a Naloxone Hero” badge. They can also call or text 1-844-HELP-4WV to have the link emailed or texted. After completing a short online course that gives instruction on proper use of the medication, participants will be mailed a training certificate and two doses of auto-injector naloxone free of charge.