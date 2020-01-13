Here's what happens once the Senate gets the articles of impeachment

Just as soon as the House concluded votes on Friday and most
lawmakers rushed to the airport, garage or Union Station, House
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) signaled that House Judiciary Committee
Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) should be ready in the coming days to
summon to the floor the measure to appoint impeachment managers and
send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
