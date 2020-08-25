70.5 F
Beckley
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 10:39am

Herschel Walker explains he spoke at RNC because ‘people don’t really know Donald Trump’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Raised a Democrat and a longtime friend of President Trump, former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker told “The Ingraham Angle” Monday night he wanted to give people a picture of who the president really is on the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Host Laura Ingraham praised Walker for one of the “most powerful and memorable speeches of the night” in which the former NFL player shared advice Trump gave him many years ago and why he is such a strong supporter now.

BALTIMORE CANDIDATE KIM KLACIK PUTS DEMS ON NOTICE OVER BLACK SUPPORT: ‘IGNORED US FOR TOO LONG’

“I don’t think people really know Donald Trump. I think they look at Donald Trump from a tweet or look at from what he says, and they’re not looking at what he does,” Walker told Ingraham.

“Donald Trump has done more in three years than almost most presidents have done in eight, and what’s so special about him is he cares about people and that’s what I wanted people to do.”

The Trump-supporting football legend spoke about his friendship and how he prays the president gets more time in office.

CNN’S CHRIS CUOMO RAISES EYEBROWS AFTER ACCUSING SEN. TIM SCOTT, OTHERS OF ‘CARRYING WATER’ FOR TRUMP

“I’ve had a personal friendship with Donald Trump for 37 years, and during all this time he has never, never, never asked Herschel Walker to speak for him, and after they’ve called him all types of names, and I know Donald Trump,” Walker said. “I’ve been with him in very, very special moments and I’ve never seen that in him and that’s why I wanted to speak for him.”

He added, “What this president has done for America needs to be known, and I think it’s not being known. People do not want to mention even the things he’s done in three years … normally when you run for a political party, you don’t know what you say. This president here has done almost everything he said that he was going to do and that counts.”

Responding to Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones‘ comments about being attacked by his own party and given Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s controversial comments about Black Americans voting for him, Walker said, “I’m not going to call him what even his vice president called him during the debate, he had some racist tendencies.”

Walker, 58, said he’s not calling Biden a racist but questions how Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris can support him now after what she said about him in the primaries.

“We have a Democratic Party, today, not telling anyone where they stand on anything,” he said. “That is the honest truth, but they want you to go to a voting booth and make an emotional decision.”

Walker said he wants young African Americans to be free thinkers and educate themselves on the issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was raised Democrat, and I didn’t know any better, and what’s strange is I’m not saying the Democrat Party is bad, I’m saying it doesn’t fit what I believe,” he said.

“First of all, I believe in God, I believe in family, I believe in the American flag, I believe in the national anthem. I believe in law and order. While the Democrat Party has not said that they believe in any of those things. That’s what made America beautiful.”

The former running back for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants says sports and politics should be separate.

“It seems like we have a political civil war right now where people are afraid to speak their mind and that’s sad.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Herschel Walker explains he spoke at RNC because ‘people don’t really know Donald Trump’

News WWNR -
0
Raised a Democrat and a longtime friend of President Trump, former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker told "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night he...
Read more

Jerry Falwell Jr. says he’s resigned from Liberty Univ. after sex scandal revelations, confusion over future

News WWNR -
0
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University late Monday night, following a tumultuous day during which he tussled with the university’s...
Read more

John Podhoretz: Sensationally effective Republican Convention opening impossible for mainstream media to grasp

News WWNR -
0
The first night of the Republican National Convention was, all in all, sensationally effective — and effective in ways that the mainstream media...
Read more

Michael Goodwin: At upbeat Republican Convention, speakers make strong pitch for Black votes

News WWNR -
0
Black power has arrived. For the first time in modern memory, both of America’s major political parties are making an all-out push for...
Read more

LeBron James, Alvin Kamara among stars to demand justice after police shooting of Black man in Wisconsin

News WWNR -
0
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among those across sports on Monday to address the police shooting of a Black man identified...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jerry Falwell Jr. says he’s resigned from Liberty Univ. after sex scandal revelations, confusion over future

WWNR -
0
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University late Monday night, following a tumultuous day during which he tussled with the university’s...
Read more
News

John Podhoretz: Sensationally effective Republican Convention opening impossible for mainstream media to grasp

WWNR -
0
The first night of the Republican National Convention was, all in all, sensationally effective — and effective in ways that the mainstream media...
Read more
News

Michael Goodwin: At upbeat Republican Convention, speakers make strong pitch for Black votes

WWNR -
0
Black power has arrived. For the first time in modern memory, both of America’s major political parties are making an all-out push for...
Read more
News

LeBron James, Alvin Kamara among stars to demand justice after police shooting of Black man in Wisconsin

WWNR -
0
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among those across sports on Monday to address the police shooting of a Black man identified...
Read more
News

Ingraham lauds RNC opening night as ‘breath of fresh air’ after DNC’s ‘America is racist nightmare’

WWNR -
0
The opening night of the Republican National Convention "stood in sharp contrast to the doom and gloom, 'America is racist' nightmare" put on by the Democrats...
Read more
News

GOP members of Congress make the case for Trump as ‘pro-America candidate’ at Republican convention

WWNR -
0
Republican members of Congress kicked off the 2020 GOP convention Monday night making the case for President Trump’s re-election, calling the Republican Party...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap