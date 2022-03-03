HHOMA announces “Black History and Sports” virtual lecture

|CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) is hosting a virtual lecture series, which kicked off during Black History Month. The series continues this Thursday, March 3, at 5 p.m., with a lecture titled “Black History and Sports.”
The lecture will be given by Avon Cobourne Jr., a West Virginia University Hall of Fame inductee and former professional athlete. It will premiere on HHOMA’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
|Avon Cobourne Jr. discusses his journey through sports as a Black athlete.
|Cobourne was a 2018 inductee into the WVU Hall of Fame who set multiple records as a running back at the university where he earned a degree in marketing. A former Detroit Lion and Miami Dolphin with the National Football League, he also spent six years in the Canadian Football League.
“During Black History Month and beyond, we reflect on the achievements of African Americans in West Virginia and across the nation,” said HHOMA Executive Director Jill Upson. “This lecture series is an opportunity to learn about and honor their contributions.”
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, which operates within the Office of Governor Jim Justice, is committed to assisting all underserved citizens across West Virginia and developing innovative ways to address issues affecting minority populations through conversation, education, leadership, and collaboration.