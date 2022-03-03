HHOMA announces “Black History and Sports” virtual lecture

Cobourne was a 2018 inductee into the WVU Hall of Fame who set multiple records as a running back at the university where he earned a degree in marketing. A former Detroit Lion and Miami Dolphin with the National Football League, he also spent six years in the Canadian Football League.



“During Black History Month and beyond, we reflect on the achievements of African Americans in West Virginia and across the nation,” said HHOMA Executive Director Jill Upson. “This lecture series is an opportunity to learn about and honor their contributions.”