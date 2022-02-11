HHOMA announces Black History Month lecture series

Brig. Gen. Walker is special assistant to the director of the Air National Guard for Diversity and Inclusion. He provides strategic guidance on diversity and inclusion initiatives within the Air Force. He graduated from the United State Air Force Academy in 1988 and joined the West Virginia Air National Guard after nine years as a C-130 navigator. He was the first African American service member to be promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the West Virginia National Guard.



HHOMA will announce dates for additional Black History Month lectures in the coming weeks.



“West Virginia has been home to some of the country’s most influential African Americans and we are so excited to take time this month to reflect on their achievements and honor their contributions,” said HHOMA Executive Director Jill Upson.



This year’s virtual Trailblazer Award ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m., and will also premiere on HHOMA’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.