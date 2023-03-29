HHOMA announces Dru Hill live in concert for Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17

​​CHARLESTON, WV – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) is excited to announce Dru Hill as the headline performer for the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration. The Juneteenth Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, from 5-9 p.m. at the State Capitol Complex.



“We are so excited to have Dru Hill taking center stage at this special celebration of community,” HHOMA Director Jill Upson said. “This year’s Juneteenth has something for everyone, and we are proud to showcase all of the West Virginia and national talent everyone will see that evening.”



In honor of their 25th Anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all members of the group, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget.



Alongside founding members SisQo, Nokio, Jazz, and the latest additions Smoke and Black from the R&B group “Playa,” former members Scola and Tao rejoin the dynamic lineup. The group has exciting surprises in store for its expanding fan base everywhere.



For more than 25 years, Dru Hill has sold over 40 million records worldwide. Recording new material and continuously performing at sold-out venues around the globe, Dru Hill continues to solidify its legacy as one of the greatest groups of all time.



HHOMA is hosting the Juneteenth Celebration in partnership with FestivALL Charleston. It will be held at the State Capitol Complex complete with games, prizes, crafts, vendors, food and more. This event is free of charge and open to the public.