HHOMA announces Juneteenth Celebration performers ahead of its return to an in-person venue

Free event returns to the State Capitol Complex on Saturday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) today announced the lineup of artists selected to perform at the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration, which – for the first time in three years – is being held in-person. The free event will return to the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Saturday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The celebration will include three headline bands: Hi-5, Ruff Endz, and Surface.

In addition to these exciting headline artists, the event will feature award-winning comedian Crystal Powell as the emcee, along with local West Virginia talent and DJ, Big L.

West Virginia artists selected to perform at the Juneteenth Celebration include the following:

Logical – Rap music

Kingston “Drummer King” Price – Drum covers

McKenzie Gray – Vocalist

The Heavy Hitters Band

Somethin’ Special – Jazz band

WV Division of Corrections – K-9 and drone presentation

Nathaniel Smith – Poetry

Dale Kat DuVernay – Poetry

Food vendors and local organizations will also be present.

“Our Juneteenth Celebration recognizes the historical significance of the date June 19,” said HHOMA Director Jill Upson. “This date, in 1865, is considered to be when the last slaves in America were freed, almost two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. We look forward to joining West Virginians in celebration of this very important occasion and are thrilled to be hosting the event in-person once again.”

The Juneteenth Celebration is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by Charleston’s FestivALL and the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission. Event details and an event flyer can be found online at minorityaffairs.wv.gov/juneteenth.