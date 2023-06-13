HHOMA announces West Virginia artists live in concert for the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17

“We are thrilled to host this year’s Juneteenth celebration at the West Virginia Capitol Complex,” HHOMA Director Jill Upson said. “This is an important day in our nation’s history, and we are proud to come together to celebrate the end of slavery and the beginning of true freedom for all Americans. We look forward to welcoming families and community members to this wonderful event.”



This year’s celebration will also feature a performance by Grammy-nominated R&B group, Dru Hill, featuring all members of the group, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget. Alongside founding members SisQo, Nokio, Jazz, and the latest additions Smoke and Black from the R&B group “Playa,” former members Scola and Tao rejoin the dynamic lineup.



HHOMA is hosting the Juneteenth Celebration in partnership with FestivALL Charleston. It will be held at the State Capitol Complex, complete with games, prizes, crafts, vendors, food and more. This event is free of charge and open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.