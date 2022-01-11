HHOMA to honor student winners of Project on Racism Contest and 38th Annual Poster Competition virtually on Jan. 15 & 17

CHARLESTON, WV – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host a virtual award ceremony to celebrate the student winners of the Project on Racism Contest and 38th Annual Poster Competition. The ceremony can be viewed Saturday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. on HHOMA’s Facebook page or YouTube channel or on Monday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m. from WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel, directly following the broadcast of the annual Ecumenical Service.



A program of the virtual ceremony can be accessed here.



“We are overjoyed to have had so many talented West Virginia students participate in this year’s creative contests,” said HHOMA Executive Director and Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission Chair Jill Upson. “This is one small way that we can learn with and from the children in our state and provide them with an opportunity to showcase their talents. We are especially excited to have offered each winner a gift card this year as reward for their incredible work.”

Poster ArtworkThe Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the Beta Beta Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, presented the 38th annual Poster Competition.



West Virginia students from grades K-12 could enter the poster competition. The art must have focused on the following quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”



Poster award recipients are listed below:



Grade K-5

1st Place

Mason Toler

Road Branch Elementary, 2nd Grade

Mixed Media



Grade 6-8

1st Place

Jasmine Leigh Breedlove

Hamlin PK-8 School, 7th Grade

Acrylic Media



1st Place

Alana Garcia

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media



1st Place

Maya Panta

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media



2nd Place

Jackson Schroder

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media



2nd Place

Alex Bieri

Park Middle School, 7th Grade

Mixed Media



2nd Place

Addison Cox

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media



3rd Place

Bria Donatelli

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media



3rd Place

Ava Ford

Park Middle School, 7th Grade

Mixed Media



3rd Place

Brianna N. Holley

Hamlin PK-8 School, 7th Grade

Acrylic Media



Grade 9-12

1st Place

Alayna H. Garst

Williamstown High School, 10th Grade

Mixed Media



1st Place

Angel J. Todd

South Charleston High School, 11th Grade



1st Place

Erica O. Watkins

Lincoln County High School, 12th Grade

Acrylic Media



2nd Place

Kylie Robin Browning

Lincoln County High School, 9th Grade

Chalk & Acrylic Media



2nd Place

Zyan J. Faulkner

South Charleston High School, 12th Grade



3rd Place

Elizabeth F. Williams

Independence High School, 10th Grade