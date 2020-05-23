60.8 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 23, 2020 6:44am

HHS Secretary Azar tries to ease testing worries: ‘We have the testing capacity to get the job done’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told “Bill Hemmer Reports” Friday that worries about coronavirus testing capacity expressed in a new Fox News Poll are “not based on the actual realities.”

“We’ve done over 12 million tests in this country, which is unprecedented. We’ll do 12 million more just in the coming weeks,” Azar told host Trace Gallagher from a testing site in Florida. “We have the testing capacity to get the job done through testing sites like this. We’re able to make it more convenient for people and accessible.”

FOX NEWS POLL: LACK OF CONTACT IS BIGGEST PERSONAL HARDSHIP OF THE PANDEMIC

According to the latest Fox News poll, more than 6 in 10 voters say the lack of available testing for COVID-19 is a major problem

Azar also defended the administration’s response, telling Gallagher the White House has “a six-part multifactor plan for how we deal with this.

“First, surveilance. Second, testing. Third, we contain outbreaks. Fourth, we have health care system resilience with capacity and supplies,” Azar said. “Fifth, we develop therapeutics to treat people. And then six, we bring vaccines to market under the president’s operation warp speed plan.”

Azar then turned to a Washington Post op-ed he wrote in which he discussed reopening the economy, saying the lockdown is also having a negative effect on Americans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“By being locked in and shut away, we’re denying ourselves critical health care services and we end the economic and social dislocation from being shut down is leading to mental illness and suicide risk,” he said. “So we’ve got hundreds of thousands of cancer cases that are not being screened and diagnosed and treated. We have kids who are not getting their pediatric vaccinations. We’ve got cardiac procedures that are not happening.

“So this country’s got to get back to work. We’ve got to get back to school,” he went on. “We’ve got to get back to living. And there are safe ways to do it thanks to President Trump’s response and our governor’s leadership.”



Source link

Recent Articles

HHS Secretary Azar tries to ease testing worries: ‘We have the testing capacity to get the job done’

News WWNR -
0
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Friday that worries about coronavirus testing capacity expressed in a new Fox News...
Read more

Jemele Hill says Biden’s ‘you ain’t black’ remark about undecided voters was ‘accurate’

News WWNR -
0
The Atlantic staff writer Jemele Hill faced backlash on Friday after saying Joe Biden's controversial "you ain't black" remark was "accurate."The presumptive Democratic nominee...
Read more

U.S. discussed conducting its first nuclear test in decades – Washington Post

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement to reporters about reopening U.S. places of worship by declaring them "essential" in the...
Read more

Liberal professor says Biden interview ‘shows how Democrats take Black votes for granted’

News WWNR -
0
Liberal professor and commentator Marc Lamont Hill had some biting criticism for Democrats on Friday as former Vice President Joe Biden faced backlash...
Read more

Boston’s Memorial Day flag garden tradition lives on despite pandemic

News WWNR -
0
Memorial Day flag garden tradition lives on, despite coronavirusMemorial Day weekend usually means a brilliant display of thousands of American flags on the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jemele Hill says Biden’s ‘you ain’t black’ remark about undecided voters was ‘accurate’

WWNR -
0
The Atlantic staff writer Jemele Hill faced backlash on Friday after saying Joe Biden's controversial "you ain't black" remark was "accurate."The presumptive Democratic nominee...
Read more
News

U.S. discussed conducting its first nuclear test in decades – Washington Post

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement to reporters about reopening U.S. places of worship by declaring them "essential" in the...
Read more
News

Liberal professor says Biden interview ‘shows how Democrats take Black votes for granted’

WWNR -
0
Liberal professor and commentator Marc Lamont Hill had some biting criticism for Democrats on Friday as former Vice President Joe Biden faced backlash...
Read more
News

Boston’s Memorial Day flag garden tradition lives on despite pandemic

WWNR -
0
Memorial Day flag garden tradition lives on, despite coronavirusMemorial Day weekend usually means a brilliant display of thousands of American flags on the...
Read more
News

In video, Bolsonaro says wanted cops replaced to stop family being ‘screwed’

WWNR -
0
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was unwilling to see his family get “screwed” because of his inability...
Read more
News

Trump administration did not give ‘adequate response’ to probe into watchdog’s firing: aide

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House and the State Department did not provide an “adequate response” to lawmakers’ requests for documents related to...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap