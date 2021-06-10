High school students gain access to college through WVU Tech early enrollment program

BECKLEY, W.Va–(WWNR) As Gen Zers consider what their futures hold in a post-pandemic world, the majority of high school students who are considering college now value affordability, community and an immediate career path over the student experience – and hundreds are earning credits toward their degree by taking college-level coursework through the WVU Tech early enrollment program. For $25 per credit hour, sophomores, juniors and seniors can take courses online, at WVU Tech’s campus or in select high schools that offer dual enrollment. The program, open to anyone eligible nationwide, also empowers students to test the waters before committing to college.

Get more information about early enrollment courses at wvutech.edu/techee.