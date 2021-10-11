High School Students Participating in Concord Business Challenge

ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University Department of Business is announcing the 28th Annual Concord Business Challenge (CBC) as a virtual event for 2021. Students will compete online at their home schools.

The virtual awards ceremony will be broadcast live via Facebook and will be livestreamed on the Concord YouTube channel on Thursday, Oct. 28 starting at 11 a.m. Awards for each challenge exam will be announced along with scholarship winners and overall school winners.

The Business Challenge is designed to give high school students an opportunity to test their business knowledge base. The Department of Business is excited to offer the Virtual Challenge experience to junior and senior high school students from West Virginia and Virginia schools.

For this virtual event, students will complete the challenge exams online at their high school. Participants will compete in a variety of business academic competitions including accounting, business communications, finance, economics, computer applications, hospitality, management, marketing, and business math. There will be first, second, and third overall winners announced in each challenge competition.

In addition, all participants will be competing to earn either a $4,000 or $1,000 scholarship. The 12 scholarship winners will be selected based on their Business Challenge scholarship examination performance. The two students scoring the highest on the exam will qualify for up to a $4,000 scholarship, to be awarded over eight semesters, when they enroll full-time at Concord University. The remaining 10 scholarship winners will each receive a $1,000 non-renewable scholarship when they enroll full-time at Concord University. Each scholarship winner must meet admissions criteria established by the University for entering freshmen. The Admissions Office will be the primary administrator of the awards.

For registration information contact the CBC Coordinator, Stephanie D. Rocchetti, slyonsrocchetti@concord.edu or 304-384-5244.