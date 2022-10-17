Highlands maintenance crews ready for first snow of the season

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season.



Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average of 86 inches a year in the higher elevations. Officials with the National Weather Service predict the highlands could see their first dusting of snow as early as Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.



But WVDOH Acting District 4 Engineer Mike Daley said crews are ready when the snow comes.