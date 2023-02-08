Highways and Rail: Innovative partnership behind opening of Cass Scenic Railroad’s Trout Run Bridge, closed since 1985 flood

CHARLESTON, WV – The rail line between Cass and Durbin in Pocahontas County is finally open following almost four years of cooperative work between the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad (DGVR), and the State Rail Authority, which is now part of the West Virginia Division of Transportation’s Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities.



“Finally! The multi-year labor of love to restore the track from Durbin to Cass is finally complete,” said Multimodal Transportation Facilities Commissioner Cindy Butler. “This 15-mile section of track was washed out during the 1985 flood and laid dormant ever since.”



Work crews from WVDOH Central Forces took the lead in building a new bridge over Trout Run, allowing the rail line between Cass and Durbin to reopen. Central Forces worked closely with the railroad on the project.