Hill Hall Hotel Opens in Fayetteville After Major Redevelopment

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito joined local leaders in Fayetteville on Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the new Hill Hall Hotel, a boutique lodging project created through the redevelopment of the former Fayetteville High School.

The hotel is part of a two‑phase effort by Mountain Shore Properties to repurpose two closed school buildings. The original 1923 structure, built by Italian stone masons from Piedicavallo, Italy, has been transformed into a 40‑room hotel designed to serve visitors to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Capito said the project represents a new chapter for Fayette County and highlights continued private investment in the region.

“It was great to be in Fayetteville to celebrate the grand opening of Hill Hall Hotel, an investment that represents a new chapter for Fayette County,” Capito said. “I’m proud to see companies like Mountain Shore Properties continuing to invest in our state. I hope this area thrives for years to come and will provide a sense of hospitality for all who visit.”

Mountain Shore Properties Founder and Chairman Charlie Wendell said the redevelopment was made possible through collaboration with Capito and the momentum created by the 2020 redesignation of the New River Gorge as a national park and preserve — legislation Capito authored and helped pass.

“The dedication of the original 1923 Fayetteville High School building… repurposed into the 40‑room Hill Hall Hotel, could not have been possible without the work of so many,” Wendell said. “Guests who stay here will experience our small‑town hospitality and enjoy our beautiful state and national park for generations to come.”

The project aims to boost tourism, preserve historic architecture, and expand lodging options as visitation to the New River Gorge continues to grow.