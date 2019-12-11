Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who famously lost the 2016 election to now-President Trump, swiftly gave her public support to articles of impeachment against her political rival after they were announced by House Democrats Tuesday morning.<div
Source link
Recent Articles
Hillary Clinton cheers impeachment, says Trump ‘waging war’ against democracy
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who famously lost the 2016 election to now-President Trump, swiftly gave her public support to articles of impeachment against...
Progressives slam Democrats for announcing their new trade deal with Trump an hour after they said they’re bringing articles of impeachment
Tuesday morning was a busy one for House Democrats. <a href='http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/businessinsider/politics/~3/cF6DIqbmfTA/progressives-slam-nancy-pelosi-for-diluting-im Source link
After Trump’s 9th Circuit pick confirmed, Biden warns of 2nd term ‘death grip’ on federal courts: report
While Democrats in Congress have been conducting impeachment hearings in recent weeks, President Trump has been filling judicial vacancies in the federal court...
Top Zelensky aide refutes Sondland testimony
A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is refuting U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's testimony in the impeachment trial against...
Rep. Doug Collins: Adam Schiff ‘can’t spell truth, much less tell it’
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga., blasted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as a chronic liar who is hurting his...
Related Stories
News
Progressives slam Democrats for announcing their new trade deal with Trump an hour after they said they’re bringing articles of impeachment
Tuesday morning was a busy one for House Democrats. <a href='http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/businessinsider/politics/~3/cF6DIqbmfTA/progressives-slam-nancy-pelosi-for-diluting-im Source link
News
After Trump’s 9th Circuit pick confirmed, Biden warns of 2nd term ‘death grip’ on federal courts: report
While Democrats in Congress have been conducting impeachment hearings in recent weeks, President Trump has been filling judicial vacancies in the federal court...
News
Top Zelensky aide refutes Sondland testimony
A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is refuting U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's testimony in the impeachment trial against...
News
Rep. Doug Collins: Adam Schiff ‘can’t spell truth, much less tell it’
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga., blasted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as a chronic liar who is hurting his...
News
Louisville latest No. 1 team to lose, this time to Texas Tech
NEW YORK -- The college basketball season is only six weeks old, but it's already headed for the fifth No. 1 team of...
News
‘Let Our Votes Count’: Voters Fume at Dem Rep Over Impeachment
Virginia Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger faced the wrath of angry constituents this week for her support for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald...