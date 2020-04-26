50 F
Beckley
Sunday, April 26, 2020 1:24pm

Hillary Clinton’s life reimagined in political novel – Will she still clash with Trump?

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A novel scheduled to be published in May explores an idea that might have changed the course of U.S. history: What if Hillary Rodham had decided not to marry Bill Clinton?

“Rodham” is political fiction by Curtis Sittenfeld, an author who previously wrote “American Wife,” an imagined story about former first lady Laura Bush, and “The Nominee,” a short story about Hillary Clinton that helped inspire the idea for the newest work.

NEW DOCUMENTARY REVEALS BILL CLINTON KEPT CIA FROM KILLING BIN LADEN

“There were countless pieces analyzing Hillary Clinton in the run-up to the 2016 election, and I found myself thinking not about how she looks to all of us, but how all of us look to her,” Sittenfeld told The Guardian in February. “Instead of examining her from the outside and determining what she ‘means’, I approached this novel with the question, ‘What is it like to be her?’”

The story, according to People, imagines what Hillary Rodham’s life would have been like if it hadn’t been linked to that of her husband, whom she met at Yale and later followed as he became governor of Arkansas and later the 42nd president of the United States – and then stood by as he was impeached following his affair with a White House intern.

Instead, the novel shows Rodham becoming a U.S. senator from her home state of Illinois (instead of New York, as in real life), and later competes against Bill Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to Publishers Weekly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton in the real 2016 presidential election, appears in the novel – but exactly how the fictional Trump interacts with the fictional Rodham has not been disclosed.



Source link

Recent Articles

Texas DA investigates mayor for violating coronavirus stay-at-home order to go to nail salon

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A Texas mayor is under investigation for visiting...
Read more

‘Top Gun’ star Anthony Edwards reveals how he’s connecting with others in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Quarantine Routine is a regular feature that asks political...
Read more

Global coronavirus death toll hits 200,000

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Global deaths linked to the coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday, while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit 3...
Read more

Reagan ‘deregulation czar’: Crises led to ‘dangerous’ concentration of federal power before Trump

News WWNR -
0
Hudson Institute Fellow and former Ronald Reagan "deregulation czar" Christopher DeMuth joined "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday to discuss the expansion of the...
Read more

Referees, judges, fans wearing face masks headline boxing card in Nicaragua

News WWNR -
0
10:24 PM ETSteve KimESPN Various sporting events worldwide have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a boxing card at the Alexis...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Texas DA investigates mayor for violating coronavirus stay-at-home order to go to nail salon

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A Texas mayor is under investigation for visiting...
Read more
News

‘Top Gun’ star Anthony Edwards reveals how he’s connecting with others in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Quarantine Routine is a regular feature that asks political...
Read more
News

Global coronavirus death toll hits 200,000

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Global deaths linked to the coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday, while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit 3...
Read more
News

Reagan ‘deregulation czar’: Crises led to ‘dangerous’ concentration of federal power before Trump

WWNR -
0
Hudson Institute Fellow and former Ronald Reagan "deregulation czar" Christopher DeMuth joined "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday to discuss the expansion of the...
Read more
News

Referees, judges, fans wearing face masks headline boxing card in Nicaragua

WWNR -
0
10:24 PM ETSteve KimESPN Various sporting events worldwide have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a boxing card at the Alexis...
Read more
News

Best old Hollywood films to stream right now

WWNR -
0
They don’t make ‘em like they used to--but you can still experience the magic of old Hollywood from the comfort of home.There’s nothing...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap