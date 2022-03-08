Historic Fayette Theatre Returns to Live Shows

Fayetteville, WV – After a two year delay the Historic Fayette Theater’s auditorium will once again be a buzz with song and dance with the spring production, “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood”.

“It’s the 1950s, hula hoops are in high demand, and so is Little Red Riding Hood! Wise Prince Jason (winner of the Math Olympics and the Nobel Prize), Strong Prince Justin (who can bench press his own mother) and ordinary Loud Prince Frank all want to woo Red Riding Hood. So the king and queen hire the Fairy Godmother to set three tasks for the princes. Only the prince who can find the missing girl, defeat the dragon and awaken a castle visitor from her slumber earns the right to woo Wed Widing Hood… that is, Red Riding Hood! Alas, Little Red’s couch-potato parents don’t want to lose their little girl. How else will they get their cookies delivered to Grandmother? So they hire the evil queen to thwart the Fairy Godmother’s contest. Luckily, Little Red Riding Hood’s two sisters-Big Green Riding Hood and Medium Purple Riding Hood-help balance out the situation. Complete with the big bad wolf and a sock-hopping ’50s score, this adventure is guaranteed to end in happily-ever-after laughter for audiences of all

ages!”

Performance date & times are: April 1, 2, 8, 9 7:30 pm and April 3 & 10 2:00 pm matinee.

In accordance with CDC recommendations Masks will be required while inside the theater.

Ticket prices $12.00 for Adults and $8.00 for Seniors and children 12 & under.

Tickets can be ordered online at showtix4u.com for Will Call pickup (seats will be assigned at Box Office) or can be purchased early at the Box Office on Tuesday & Thursday evenings from 6:30 – 8:30pm.

Produced by special arrangements with Pioneer Drama Service. In addition, funding to support the Historic Fayette Theater is made possible by the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Historic Fayette Theater is located at 115 S. Court St. Fayetteville, WV. For more information call the theatre at 304.574.4655 or email hf@historicfayettetheater.com,

Established by the Fayette County Historical Society, the Historic Fayette Theatre is a restored theatre in the historic district of Fayetteville, West Virginia

presenting Appalachian music and drama,