Historical outdoor dramas open for the season at Grandview June 18, 19

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The historical outdoor dramas “Hatfields & McCoys”

and “Honey in the Rock” will return to the Cliffside Amphitheater at

Grandview this week and run through the end of the month.

After a five-year pause, the drama “Honey in the Rock,” the story of

the birth of West Virginia, is returning to the stage to be performed

in repertoire with “Hatfields & McCoys” as the theater company returns

to its roots as a provider of cultural entertainment.

According to general manager Gayle Oaks, the boost in tourism that

resulted from the creation of the New River Gorge National Park and

Preserve in 2020 made the return to historical dramas profitable.

“Heritage tourism is by far the leading sector of the tourism market

in the U.S.,” Oaks said, “and that’s what many of the 1.7 million

tourists coming to the park each year want.”

“We’ll continue to provide annual summer performances of national

shows such as ‘Footloose,’ which will be performed in July, but the

historical dramas unique to West Virginia are what visitors and local

patrons have always been attracted to.”

The story of the state’s tumultuous birth, “Honey in the Rock,” was

first performed in 1961 at the open-air theater, designed specifically

for summer stock performances and near the park’s panoramic Grandview

overlook.

The historical drama “Hatfield & McCoys” debuted on the stage at

Grandview in 1970, and together, the two performances became leading

tourist attractions in southern West Virginia.

“Honey in the Rock” will be performed June 18, 20, 22, 26, 28, and 30.

“Hatfield & McCoys” will be performed June 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, and 29.

“Footloose,” a non-historic musical tale of teens who attempts to

overturn a ban on dancing in their small town, will be performed July

11-14, 16-21, and 23-28.

Tickets for dramas can be purchased online at TheatreWestVirginia.org

or by calling 304-256-6800.

Direct links to tickets for the shows are:

HATFIELDS AND MCCOYS

https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1041095/hatfields-and-mccoys-beckley-cliffside-ampitheatre

HONEY IN THE ROCK

https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1041094/honey-in-the-rock-beckley-cliffside-ampitheatre

FOOTLOOSE

https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1041098/footloose-beckley-cliffside-ampitheatre