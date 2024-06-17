Historical outdoor dramas open for the season at Grandview June 18, 19

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The historical outdoor dramas “Hatfields & McCoys”
and “Honey in the Rock” will return to the Cliffside Amphitheater at
Grandview this week and run through the end of the month.
After a five-year pause, the drama “Honey in the Rock,” the story of
the birth of West Virginia, is returning to the stage to be performed
in repertoire with “Hatfields & McCoys” as the theater company returns
to its roots as a provider of cultural entertainment.
According to general manager Gayle Oaks, the boost in tourism that
resulted from the creation of the New River Gorge National Park and
Preserve in 2020 made the return to historical dramas profitable.
“Heritage tourism is by far the leading sector of the tourism market
in the U.S.,” Oaks said, “and that’s what many of the 1.7 million
tourists coming to the park each year want.”
“We’ll continue to provide annual summer performances of national
shows such as ‘Footloose,’ which will be performed in July, but the
historical dramas unique to West Virginia are what visitors and local
patrons have always been attracted to.”
The story of the state’s tumultuous birth, “Honey in the Rock,” was
first performed in 1961 at the open-air theater, designed specifically
for summer stock performances and near the park’s panoramic Grandview
overlook.
The historical drama “Hatfield & McCoys” debuted on the stage at
Grandview in 1970, and together, the two performances became leading
tourist attractions in southern West Virginia.
“Honey in the Rock” will be performed June 18, 20, 22, 26, 28, and 30.
“Hatfield & McCoys” will be performed June 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, and 29.
“Footloose,” a non-historic musical tale of teens who attempts to
overturn a ban on dancing in their small town, will be performed July
11-14, 16-21, and 23-28.
Tickets for dramas can be purchased online at TheatreWestVirginia.org
or by calling 304-256-6800.
