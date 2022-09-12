Home and Community-Based Service Providers to See Increase in Payments

​Charleston, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced today that due to the critical need for home health care workers of West Virginia’s most vulnerable residents, DHHR’s Medicaid program will designate additional federal funds to increase rates for Home and Community-Based Service Providers.

“These providers have stepped up to make sure West Virginia’s senior citizens and individuals with disabilities have the care that they need,” said Gov. Justice. “We appreciate all the work they do, and especially during this pandemic. In total, this is an investment of approximately $240 million.”

The increase in funding will help recruit and retain the workforce providing Home and Community-Based Services through programs including the Aged and Disabled Waiver, the Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Waiver, and the Children with Serious Emotional Disorders Waiver.

“DHHR is directing that a minimum of 85% of the increased funds be used for increased wages and benefits for direct-care workers serving our vulnerable populations,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services will seek approval from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and expects the funds to be available in October 2022.

​