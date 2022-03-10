HOMER HICKAM HELPS WEST VIRGINIA STUDENTS BLAST OFF TO SPACE CAMP FOR FREE!~Two students get the opportunity to attend Space Camp with scholarships to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama

West Virginia native and former NASA engineer Homer Hickam, who serves on the board of Space Camp in Huntsville, AL, in conjunction with Adams Hallmark stores in West Virginia, has announced the 2022 winners of the H.M. “Mike” Adams Memorial Space Camp Scholarship. 12-year old Alexander Dennison from Exchange, WV, and 17-year old Joshua Byers from Weirton, WV, have been selected to attend Space Camp this summer at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Alexander, 12, will attend Aviation Challenge Mach II, and Joshua, 17, will attend Advanced Space Academy in summer 2022. “There are several scholarships available for Space Camp, but none that is just for West Virginia kids,” says Homer, a proud West Virginian and New York Times bestselling author of ‘Rocket Boys.’ Homer approached the Adams Hallmark family with the idea of setting up a NASA Space Camp scholarship program for West Virginia students by donating a portion of the proceeds of sales of Hickam’s books during a series of books signings the week of the release of his new best-selling member “Don’t Blow Yourself Up”. The concept was met with an enthusiastic response from Andrea Adams Underwood and Paul Adams, siblings who had recently taken over the business to assist their mother Charlotte after the passing of their dad and family patriarch, Mike Adams. “Our dad Mike Adams demonstrated the best qualities of the children of the southern West Virginia coal camps and was neighborly, industrious, and always willing to help when he could,” recalls Andrea. “He would be proud that he, even though gone from us, can still help young West Virginians seek adventures and aspire to bring honor to our state.” The scholarship was established in memory of Adams, who died in October 2021. Adams was known for his seven Adams Hallmark stores operating in West Virginia and Adams Printing and Supply, which opened in 1964. He served as recorder for the City of Milton and was a deacon and member of the choir at Milton Baptist Church. The Adams family established the Space Camp scholarship to serve as an enduring memorial to their father’s love and compassion for others.About Homer HickamHomer Hickam is the bestselling and award-winning author of nineteen books, including the #1 New York Times memoir Rocket Boys, adapted into the popular and inspiring film October Sky. His latest memoir, ‘Don’t Blow Yourself Up’ was released last October. A writer since grade school, he has also been a coal miner, Vietnam combat veteran, scuba instructor, paleontologist, and NASA astronaut trainer and engineer. He and his wife Linda split his time between Alabama and the Virgin Islands. To learn more about Homer Hickam, visit www.homerhickam.comAbout U.S. Space & Rocket CenterThe U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville Alabama “Rocket City USA” is a Smithsonian Affiliate and home to Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge, and U.S. Cyber Camp as well as the Apollo 16 capsule, the National Historic Landmark Saturn V rocket, the INTUITIVE Planetarium, and world-class traveling exhibits. USSRC is the Official Visitor Center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and a showcase for national defense technologies developed at the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal. To learn more about the exciting programs and activities at the USSRC, go to rocketcenter.com.

About the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education FoundationThe U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds solely for the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and the Center’s family of educational programs, including Space Camp.