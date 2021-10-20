Homer Hickam Returns to Beckley for Book Signing October 25th

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) West Virginia Native Homer Hickam will be returning to Beckley for a Book signing and will participate in a “Mini Musical” Homer, Elsie and Sonny. Monday, October 25th at Tamarack’s HC Smith Theater in Beckley. The Meet and Greet / Book Signing starts at 5:00PM (No Ticket Needed for Book Signing) The Mini Musical will begin at 7PM and Tickets for that show are $19.95 and will benefit Theatre West Virginia.

The NY Times bestselling author of 18 books has regaled audiences around the world for over two decades with his novels and memoirs, including his iconic ROCKET BOYS, the most read book in U.S. schools, which was adapted for the big screen as the now beloved classic film, OCTOBER SKY based on Homer’s life as a young rocket engineer growing up in Coalwood, WV.

But, what happened after Coalwood? Turns out…a whole lot. Find out for your self, as Homer’s wit and homespun charm are now recaptured in his engaging, funny, exciting and warm-hearted new memoir DON’T BLOW YOURSELF UP, slated for release on October 26th, and currently available for Amazon pre order.



In DON’T BLOW YOURSELF UP, Homer recounts his amazing life’s journey. In college, Homer helped build the world’s biggest, baddest game cannon, Virginia Tech’s iconic “Skipper” which is still fired today on national TV whenever the Hokies score a touchdown. Hickam fought through some of the worst battles in Vietnam. He became a deep sea diver at far flung oceans and islands around the globe. Hickam discovered sunken WWII German U-boats, which led Homer to write the first ever definitive account of a secret World War II naval battle just off the North Carolina coast. He befriended a young Tom Clancy and a younger Jake Gyllenhaal (who played Homer in the movie “October Sky”), made a desperate attempt to save the passengers of a sunken river boat, receiving a Medal Of Honor for his efforts. Homer carried the Olympic torch, trained the first ever Japanese astronauts and was shown a secret replica of “Sputnik” by the same Russians who launched the space race. He has discovered five T-Rex skeletons in the badlands of Montana, taught David Letterman to scuba dive on national television, was part of the team that fixed the Hubble Space Telescope, helped inspire both Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos to enter the space race and much more. Although told with humor and wit, Hickam does not shy away from the pain and hardship endured and the mistakes he made during the tumultuous decades since his life began in the town he made famous—Coalwood, West Virginia.

Each attendee will have opportunity to meet and take photos with Homer Hickam at a pre-show meet and greet at 5:00PM at Tamarack’s HC Smith Theater.

Special Advance VIP Tickets for Teachers/Educators are available thanks to a generous donation by New, Taylor & Associates of Beckley. Call Scott Hill at 304-992-9085 for ticket details.

For Tickets go to http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org

or by calling Scott Hill at 304-992-9085

(Advance Special VIP Tickets for Teachers available by calling Scott)